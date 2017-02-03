Leshi Internet Information & Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Annual Performance Forecast

NEW DELHI and BEIJING, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Company Reports Steady Increase in 2016

Based on a preliminary estimate by the company’s financial department, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Co., Ltd, (the listed entity of LeEco Group of companies) has reported steady increase in financial performance for the period January 1-December 31, 2016.

Expected Performance for Current Period

Same period last Project Report period year Net profit attributable to Increased 10 - 35% from same Net profit: shareholders of the listed period last year CNY 573.0272 company million Approx. CNY 630.3299 million ~ CNY 773.5867 million

Specific data will be disclosed in detail in the 2016 annual report.

During the reporting period, all main businesses at Leshi Internet Information & Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, were stable with good development momentum. The company’s performance continued to improve. Great sales of ecotvs and other smart devices laid the foundation for the company’s annual performance. Smart devices served as an important user access point that brought in many repeat users, achieving traffic and user value. The company’s strategy was further implemented, highlighting the Le Ecosystem synergy.

During the reporting period, the contribution of non-recurring gains and losses to the net profit of the company is estimated to be approximately CNY – 2.3 million.

The company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate, and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

About LeEco:

LeEco, formerly known as Letv, is a global pioneering Internet and technology company with multiple Internet-based ecosystems across content, devices, applications and platforms. Founded in November 2004 by YT Jia and Hank Liu Hong, LeEco is the world’s first video company to go public with a market capitalization of more than $11 billion USD. Headquartered in Beijing, China and Silicon Valley, U.S., it has regional offices in Hong Kong, India and Russia. With ‘Breakthrough Technology, Comprehensive Ecosystem and Disruptive Pricing’ as the guiding principle, LeEco is engaged in a myriad of businesses, spanning from Internet-based ecotvs and ecophones, video production and distribution, smart devices/accessories and applications, to e-commerce and connected super-electric cars. The company also features one of the world’s largest content libraries, comprising of movies, TV dramas, entertainment shows, sports and music, which can be conveniently viewed on LeEco products, including the ecophones, ecotvs, and in the near future, connected electric vehicles. Breaking the boundaries of industries, LeEco provides personalized products and services for an enhanced user experience at value prices.

