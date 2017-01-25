Last 24 Hours to Avail Super Deals on LeEco Products During ‘LeMall For All’ Republic Day Sale

NEW DELHI, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Irresistible Offers on SuperTVs and Accessories Valid Only Till January 25th on LeMall.com

Time is running out! Many consumers have already become proud owners of LeEco best seller products during the on-going, ‘LeMall For All’ Republic Day Sale. Head to LeMall.com now and make the most of the impressive deals on LeEco’s wide array of products, before the sale wraps-up on January 25. The much awaited ‘LeMall For All’ sale, an exclusive LeMall.com property recently kick-started its first ever Republic Day Sale with enticing offers on LeEco Super3 X55 TV and the sought-after audio range and mobile accessories. And there’re more to watch out for! There are coupons worth upto Rs 1500, up for grabs on LeEco social media handles and LeMe community.

So here’s another 24 hours to avail this never before opportunity to bring home the next generation Super TVs, Superphones and an exciting range of accessories by LeEco. Here’s a quick look on the exciting deals the company is offering on LeMall and are valid till January 25.

Product Offer Rs 4000/- Cashback on all debit & Super3 X55 credit cards Bluetooth Speakers, LeMe Bluetooth Headphones, CDLA earphones, reverse in-ear headphones, all metal earphones, ring brackets, as well as Screen protectors, Cases and Covers for Le 2 and Le Max2 Flat 10% discount

Users can also purchase LeEco’s popular Le 2 (3GB+32GB) on LeMall.com, available in both rose gold and grey color. This smartphone continues to be a user favourite given its superlative features at value pricing.

LeEco’s biggest global online shopping carnival, ‘LeMall for All’ days have received unprecedented user response in all its previous editions and the underway sale as well has given numerous reasons to users to rejoice. It is little surprising that Indians love to shop for themselves and for their loved ones all year round and through ‘LeMall for All’, LeEco is giving its current and aspiring users some more compelling reasons to shop till they drop. All products by LeEco, available on LeMall.com come with a breath-taking design and superior technology at value pricing that make for a perfect buy for everyone.

Here’s a quick look at the unique range of LeEco products available on LeMall.com during ‘LeMall For All’ Republic Day Sale.

Super3 X55 Accessories LeEco Bluetooth speakers are a powerful option for indulging your party needs on the move. The cylindrical wireless speaker is available in shades of pink and orange! Super3 X55 packs the latest 4K UHD LeMe Bluetooth headphones offer the comfort display in a 3840 x 2160 resolution of wireless audio with the thrill of easy format further optimized by real-time accessibility. These are available in vibrant image processing, which will give you an colors of blue, white, orange n pink, the unmatched TV viewing experience. It sleek and suave! follows the Northern European style of a LeEco CDLA earphones lets you enjoy your simple integrated design that gives them music without any sound lost or quality an impressive look. compromised.

Super3 X55 TV has witnessed a tremendous user response since its India launch, all given its superlative features, aesthetically appealing design and value pricing. It packs the latest 4K UHD display in a 3840 x 2160 resolution format further optimised by real-time image processing, which gives a new dimension to your TV viewing experience.

There are other accessories including ring brackets, flip covers and phone cases, all available on a flat 10% discount until January 25. These accessories are useful either for communication, videos, screen protection, music, gaming, or other purpose. So, don’t delay any further and get your favorite LeEco Super product availing these great deals!

Stay tuned and follow LeEco social media handles for more updates:

About LeMall:

LeMall was launched in 2013 in China by Internet technology conglomerate LeEco (formerly Letv) as the e-commerce channel of LeEco. Already a hugely popular e-commerce site in the US, mainland China, and Hong Kong, LeMall was officially launched in India last year June.

LeMall India is committed to giving customers a superior online shopping experience and the privilege of preferential access to Le Ecosystem, a next-generation multi-platform Internet engine that is vertically integrated to deliver premium content, devices and applications. The exciting range of LeEco’s gadgets and accessories, available in LeMall India, is expected to usher amazing, lifestyle-enhancing experience powered by tomorrow’s technology.

About LeEco:

LeEco, formerly known as Letv, is a global pioneering Internet and technology company with multiple Internet-based ecosystems across content, devices, applications and platforms. Founded in November 2004 by YT Jia and Hank Liu Hong, LeEco is the world’s first video company to go public with a market capitalization of more than $11 billion USD. Headquartered in Beijing, China and Silicon Valley, U.S., it has regional offices in Hong Kong, India and Russia.

With ‘Breakthrough Technology, Comprehensive Ecosystem and Disruptive Pricing’ as the guiding principle, LeEco is engaged in a myriad of businesses, spanning from internet-based ecotvs and ecophones, video production and distribution, smart devices/accessories and applications, to e-commerce and connected super-electric cars. The company also features one of the world’s largest content libraries, comprising of movies, TV dramas, entertainment shows, sports and music, which can be conveniently viewed on LeEco products, including the ecophones, ecotvs, and in the near future, connected electric vehicles. Breaking the boundaries of industries, LeEco provides personalized products and services for an enhanced user experience at value prices.

