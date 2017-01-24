Kotak Securities Ties-up With Moneycontrol to Offer Single Window Research and Trading

MUMBAI, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Fintech Broking Makes Inroads in India’s Brokerage Industry

Kotak Securities has tied up with www.moneycontrol.com, a renowned financial information source, to provide news, views and trading at a single place to stock market investors.

News, views, research of all listed stocks along with trading on a single platform gives Kotak Securities’ customers that extra edge of executing the trade instantly on the same window.

Kamlesh Rao, CEO, Kotak Securities, said, “In this Do It Yourself (D-I-Y) age, an investor prefers minimum or no human interface when it comes to their investments. However, investors are constantly looking for stock related information that’s simple and online. This strategic alliance enables us to equip these DIY investors with all the news, views and an investment engine at one place.”

Today’s stock market investors consume plenty of information in the name of research and Moneycontrol.com has been a seasoned source of financial news and views. However, the penetration of stock investing is as low as 3% of aggregate household savings even as there has been a steady increase in the number of demat accounts opened over the past few years. “This shows, there is scope for us to cut the data clutter, show relevant information to investors and simplify the entire experience right from analyzing stocks and investing in them,” Rao added.

About Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol has been India’s leading finance and business media platform for 16 successive years. It offers comprehensive information, news and in-depth analysis across asset classes and pulls in a wide cross section of investors. As India’s leading businesses and finance platform, it offers investors the latest business news and market updates along with articles, independent analysis of investment options and financial planning. Currently, Moneycontrol attracts over, 6.4 million unique visitors on web and 7.5 million unique visitors on mobile every month. Its website has over 300 million page views and 1.5 billion page views on mobile.

About Kotak Securities Limited

Kotak Securities Limited is a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and is the stock broking arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group. With 1160 branches, franchisees representative offices, and satellite offices across in 363 cities, Kotak Securities processes over 3,00,000 secondary market trades every day and has a customer base of more than 10,24,000 customers. Awarded Best Equity Broking House and Depository Participant of the year – Dun & Bradstreet Equity Broking Awards 2013-14, Kotak Securities offers a wide range of financial products for its investors, including stocks and shares, derivatives, distribution of IPOs, mutual funds and insurance.

All figures are as on March 31st 2016.

For further information please contact:

Pranav Raje

Kotak Securities

Tel: +91-22-62185420

pranav.raje@kotak.com

Jimit Harde

Genesis Burson-Marsteller

Tel: +91-8879330820

jimit.harde@bm.com