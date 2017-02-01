Kenscio Acquires Innovo: A Bangalore-based Design and Digital Marketing Agency

BANGALORE, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Innovo Design is now a part of Kenscio Digital. Adding a creative flavour to its existing set of innovative products and services, Kenscio will now offer additional services including content marketing, integrated marketing, branding and video based services.

Announcing the acquisition, Kenscio’s founder and CEO Manjunatha KG said, “No other digital marketing agency in India offers technology, innovation and creative capabilities under one roof. Bringing Innovo’s strength and expertise in creatives, content, social media engagement and motion graphics, we can now bridge the creative gap for Kenscio and achieve our long-term vision.”

“Joining hands with Kenscio will mark a new vision for us – one that will help us provide services through each phase of the customer lifecycle, such as customer acquisition, engagement and retention,” said Vijay Mathur, CEO and founder of Innovo. “With our extended team, we will work towards expanding our services to include email marketing, big data analytics and multi-channel marketing, giving our clients 360-degree design and digital marketing solutions.”

Kenscio’s corporate office is in Bangalore and its client success centres are in Mumbai and Gurgaon respectively. The Innovo team will be operating from the corporate office. This merger is expected to deliver an entire set of marketing services that serve various touchpoints of customer lifecycle. Innovo’s expertise with branding, promotion and design will impart additional value proposition to Kenscio’s suite of products and services encompassing big data, competitive intelligence, data-driven marketing, omnichannel marketing and real-time personalized marketing solutions.

It is mentionable that Kenscio has won several awards for its innovative and technologically-superior marketing campaigns in the past. Recently, Kenscio won a Gold for the best use of email marketing – DMA’s 2016 International ECHO® Awards in Los Angeles, USA. The company has recently expanded to the USA and Canada with offices in New York, San Francisco and Toronto.

About Kenscio

Kenscio offers innovative marketing technology solutions to brands and enterprises by enabling personalisation and one-to-one communication through digital marketing, big data, analytics and creative-based solutions and services. This multiple award winning agency has developed a strategic global delivery network to cater to businesses and enterprises across the globe. To know more, visit: http://www.kenscio.com

About Innovo Design

Innovo Design is a boutique marketing design studio that offers visual business solutions. It helps businesses create a modern identity and an effective online and offline presence. Innovo enables brands to be recognized, bring in new business and engage with customers. Being all about ideas, action and results; Innovo enhances the identity and amplifies the voice of brands.

To know more, visit: http://www.innovo.co

