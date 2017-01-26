Jim Mckelvey, Co-Founder of Square and Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile to Present at RedChip Global Online Conference

MUMBAI, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Jim McKelvey, Co-Founder of Square and Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile, Inc. will present at the RedChip Global Online Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

“The decision by the Indian government to remove large amounts of cash from a cash-based economy created overnight demand for mobile payment providers like MoneyOnMobile. We are excited to tell that story to the RedChip Conference attendees so they can hear how, with a retail merchant footprint of 325,000 stores, MoneyOnMobile is uniquely positioned to serve that demand,” said Mr. Montgomery.

The presentation can be viewed at http://www.RedChip.com. A live Q&A session will follow the investor presentation.

RedChip’s Global Online Growth Conference brings together investors and executives of leading microcap companies, representing a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including oil & gas, technology, mining, healthcare, consumer goods, energy, and more. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip’s microcap conference series each year.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile is a global mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services that enables Indian consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another, using simple SMS text functionality, MoneyOnMobile Application or Web Portal. The service is now offered to Indian consumers through MoneyOnMobile’s over 325,000 retail locations throughout the country. Read about MoneyOnMobile in The New York Times at New York Times – MoneyOnMobile.

