ISH to Make its Debut in India This Year

The Indian chapter of ISH, the world’s leading trade fair for the integrated building solutions sector, is set to mark its debut in New Delhi this year. A collaborative venture between Messe Frankfurt and the Indian Plumbing Association, India’s national body representing the plumbing industry, ISH India powered by IPA will be launched from 23-25 February 2017 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, alongside leading exhibitions – Acrex India, Fire & Safety India Expo, Fensterbau Frontale India and Glasspro.

As part of the first-ever transforming ‘Build Fair Alliance’ in India, ISH India powered by IPA will target core sectors like plumbing, sanitation, bathroom and kitchen, renewable energy and home automation systems.

The market of plumbing products in India is estimated at INR 20,000 crore and some of the leading brands in the sector including Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Limited, Conex Universal Ltd, Ebara Pumps Europe S.P.A, Geberit India, Huliot Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd, Industrias Ibaiando SA, Matter & Plat Wilo, Prince Pipes Pvt Ltd, Rajco Metal Industries Pvt Ltd, the Supreme Industries Ltd, Vernet (France), and Viega India Pvt Ltd among others will be showcasing the latest solutions in this segment.

Targeting fundamental infrastructure and sanitation solutions suited for the Indian market, companies like CNP Pumps, Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd., Lehry Valves, Schell India Pvt Ltd., Sudhara Sanitation Pvt Ltd, Watertec (India) Private Limited, will bring forward viable sanitation technologies and models that can be incorporated at public and municipal levels. Besides these core segments, sustainable solutions in bathroom and kitchen, renewable energy and home automation systems will be covered by brands at ISH India powered by IPA in its launch edition.

“The Indian edition of ISH rightly focuses on the fundamental aspects of urban development like plumbing and sanitation in its first edition, while making room for other segments like bathroom and kitchen, renewable energy and home automation to grow in the coming years. The launch also comes at the most opportune time when India is focusing on future-oriented building solutions and smart cities, addressing all its needs through the Build Fair Alliance,” said Mr. Abubaker Koya, Managing Director, Geberit India.

Co-located exhibition ACREX India 2017 will cover HVAC, refrigeration and cold chain, air-conditioning, ventilation and intelligent buildings whereas Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) 2017 will target fire safety and security solutions. Completing this distinctive showcase is Fensterbau Frontale India 2017 which will focus on façade & fenestration products and Glasspro India encompassing solutions and innovations for the glass industry.

Together, the platform will represent a ‘Build Fair Alliance’ targeting smart cities and urban planners with an unmatched exhibition display of 30000 sqm with 500 exhibitors from over 25 countries.

