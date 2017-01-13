Innovation: A Key Focus at the Wharton India Economic Forum 2017

MUMBAI, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The Two-day Summit Facilitated by the Prestigious University Constituted With a Startup Competition on Day 1 Followed by Discussions on Innovation in the Startup and Traditional Business Environment by Eminent Speakers From the Indian Business Community on the Final Day of the Summit

In today’s business environment whether you are a startup or an established business, being nimble, adaptive to change and having a sustained focus on innovation are key ingredients to for success. The 21st Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF) 2017 witnessed some key perspectives on innovation in the Indian business scenario led by influential business personalities such as Mr. Adi Godrej, Mr. Adil Zainulbhai, Prof. Kartik Hosanagar, Ms. Shaheen Mistri, Mr. Sandeep Singhal, Mr. Zorawar Kalra, Mr. Kunal Shah, Ms. Bharati Jacob and Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya to name a few.

Day 1 of the summit saw emerging startups competing against each other for prize money and mentorship to grow their businesses. The competition saw more than 450 entries with 10 finalists being asked to present in front of the prestigious jury; Detect Technologies, an IoT-based startup that works towards enhancing productivity in industries, and HELPUSGREEN, a Kanpur-based social enterprise that preserves river Ganges by flower-cycling the waste from temples and mosques into patented lifestyle products, were the big winners of the night. This was followed by a speaker series on Entrepreneurship by Mr. Rohan Mirchandani, Wharton Alumni, Co-Founder Drums Food International and Mr. Kunal Kapoor, Actor, co-founder Ketto.

Aman Jain, Chair, Wharton India Economic Forum, said, “We had some fantastic startups competing in the competition this year. The level of innovation and disruption being borne from India was great to see and gave the jury a tough task in selecting the finalist and the final winner of the competition. Our hope is to give a platform for startups to showcase innovation and disruption they bring to their respective industries, and this year we saw many dynamic and path-breaking startups presenting their case.”

Surabhi Jain, Director, WIEF added, “We were happy that a student-run conference got this much attention and appreciation. We are thankful for the encouraging words from the audience, speakers and Wharton Professors.”

The final day of the summit included an inaugural by Mr. Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group , and a key note by Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India along with other influential business personalities discussing different perspectives on this year’s theme at WIEF ‘Innovate to Grow in India‘. The discussions provided in-depth insights from different industries and perspectives on New India, building sustainable and effective organizations through innovation, marketing innovations, public & private dialogue, and the ever-evolving role of women in the leadership of Indian organizations.

Addressing the Industry Keynote on The Digital Future of Indian Economy, Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India said, “In India’s digital future, digital banking is definitely a constitute, but to say that digital banking is India’s digital future is a vast oversimplification.” During her keynote address, she shared her views on what the digital economy is in the historical context, comparing the position of India vis-à-vis the West in terms of digital technology adoption, to understand how India’s future is getting shaped, concluded by raising a few questions which need answering as India embraces digital revolution.

Over the last 21 years, WIEF has been one of the most prestigious India-focused business conferences in the world attended by eminent business, educational and other influential personalities. Likewise, the 21st WIEF witnessed dialogues on building sustainable organizations, enhancing innovation at the startup level, the evolving business landscape in India and how large enterprises can stay innovative. The Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF) looks to continue to build dialogue on key business issues from the Indian business environment in the future and catalyze the momentum and efforts of an emerging and innovative India.

About Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF)

Started in 1996 by the students of Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF), is an entirely student-run business forum focused on India. This prestigious event has been covered by premier publications right from Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economic Times and The Times of India. In the past Wharton India Economic Forum have had eminent speakers at their such as late Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, 11th President of India, Ron Somers – President, US-India Business Council, Lakshmi Pratury – Co-Host, TEDIndia, Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank.

