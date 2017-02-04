India’s Iconic Fashion Destination, Palladium Recognizes the Spirit of Expression and Commemorates Exceptional Indian Content Creators at ‘Palladium Spotlight’: The Country’s First Fashion Blogger Awards

MUMBAI, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Palladium, Mumbai’s iconic luxury destination that offers some of the best luxury fashion brands in the country, is hosting ‘Palladium Spotlight’ , an awards night dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the best fashion bloggers and content creators in India. The ever-growing sector of social media and the world of blogging are finally going to get recognition on the 25th February 2017, with Palladium paving the path towards providing a platform for both upcoming and established writers, photographers and opinion leaders from the fashion industry.

The process will entail inviting bloggers to nominate themselves or a fellow blogger who they think is deserving by logging in to the microsite link – http://palladiumspotlight.com and filling in the required details while nominating themselves in maximum 3 categories out of a total of 15 – including Breakthrough Blogger of the Year, Best Fashion Blogger of the Year, Best Fashion Instagram, Best Fashion YouTube, Best Urban Wear Blogger and many more. Over and above the 15 winners, Palladium also gives the audience a chance to make their voice count with 5 categories being awarded with People’s Choice Awards. What’s more, there are also no geographical limitations; anybody from India is welcome to participate in these awards.

Each category will be reviewed by a set of acclaimed and experienced bloggers, christened – ‘The Advisory’ that comprises of some of the most renowned fashion bloggers & stylists that will lend their experience and knowledge of the space to help make the jury’s task easier.

The top scoring registrations will be meticulously judged by an esteemed jury of veterans – designer Ritu Kumar, Business Consultant for Condenast – Vikram Raizada, Photographer – Vickram Singh Bawa, Marketing Director of Genesis Luxury – Deepika Gehani and President, Major Brands – Tushar Ved– to find the ultimate winner.

While the bloggers are gearing up for the event to ensure they meet the nomination deadline of 10th February, the Fellowship and the jury will start evaluating the entries and score them online from 11th to 23rd February 2017.

The winners selected by the jury will be honored with not only a trophy as a mark of their accomplishments but also great prizes worth Rs. 20 Lakh from some of the top brands at a grand award ceremony to be held at Palladium on 25th February. Winners will also get a chance to host exclusive Shop Walks, where their followers get a chance to interact with them in person and learn about some of the top luxury stores at Palladium, their favorite styles, tips and handy advice for great styling, etc.

On being a part of the Palladium Spotlight jury, fashion designer Ritu Kumar said, “This is a much needed and a great initiative and who else but Palladium to spearhead it. Truly happy to be part of the grand jury and we hope Spotlight grows into an award that bloggers always aspire to achieve.”

Business consultant, Condenast Group – Vikram Raizada, a part of the jury at Palladium Spotlight said, “The industry of fashion in India is ever growing and has evolved from time to time. We have seen trends changing every season. With social media and fashion bloggers spurting out in the country, it gives a great platform to all the fashion designers and fashion brands that lets them grow to another level.”

On hosting the Palladium Spotlight, Mr. Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited said, “Social media has been an excellent medium to drive the business of fashion and Palladium being the quintessential luxury fashion destination of the city, instituted ‘Palladium Spotlight’ which we believe will soon come to become the most definitive Blogger Awards in India. We hope an initiative such as this motivates and builds the fashion industry from strength to strength.”

About the Jury

Deepika Gehani

Creative & Marketing Director, Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd & Genesis Colors Pvt. Ltd

In her role as the creative and marketing director, Deepika provides her expertise to establish and promote world-renowned luxury brands in India. Splitting her time between Mumbai and Delhi, Deepika looks, after all, requirements for brand positioning, marketing and merchandising for the labels under the Genesis umbrella such as Bottega Veneta, Canali, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Tumi etc., that have enjoyed rapid growth in the country. Genesis Luxury currently has 50 stand-alone stores across the brands. Deepika’s design and creative inputs and marketing strategies have also resulted in further strengthening the market position of the holding company’s in-house label Satya Paul.

Vikram Raizada, Business Consultant for Condenast

Vikram has 25 years of experience in the retail, luxury, fashion, lifestyle & media sectors and currently consults with Conde Nast. He has established brick & mortar and online marketplace operations for leading retail and online organisations. His work is recognised by premier retail, marketing & advertising awards across sectors.

Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands

Mr. Tushar Ved is the President of Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd. a leading franchisee for premier international fashion brands such as Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Bebe, Nine West, Mango, Guess, BHPC, New Balance. With 150 plus stores in India, Major brands is fast moving on expansion mode with new brand launches.

Mastered with Majors in Finance & Marketing from Boston University, Mr. Ved is a veteran in the retail sector. An active leader, his vision is to give Indian customers the best of International brand experience with a plush service and attain global edge. With 15 years of experience in retail, Mr. Ved is an influential retailer coming from a successful background of entrepreneurs.

Vickram Singh Bawa, Photographer

As a photographer, Vikram has won multiple awards from Masters Cup, Prix de la Photographie Paris, The International Color Awards, The Spider Awards, Asian Photography Most Influential Photographer Award, PIEA Award and many more. Luerzer’s Archive has included him in the list of 200 Best Advertising Photographers for the year 2010-2011. A creative thinker Vikram is constantly innovating new business ideas. In 2010, he was included in the Most Influential People in the photography industry due to his strong business practices. Vikram has been pushing the boundaries of photography by continuously experimenting with new ideas, techniques and was given the title of Master of Gimmicks in the late 90s and is in the limelight for pushing the acceptability of art and creativity in the country.

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer

Ritu Kumar is the largest and most respected designer-wear brand in India today. Since 1969, it has developed a unique style of its own, reflecting the ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. Mrs. Kumar’s understanding of ancient designs and the innovative use of traditional crafts has created a new classicism. Today the company is renowned for its distinctive use of colors, quality of fabrics, intricate embroideries and a gloriously rich Indian aesthetic. Since the company was built on patronage of craftspeople, it has made a significant impact in creating employment in underdeveloped areas. Over the years it has patronized several organizations working in these areas and helped in developing skills and taking them to the market.

About Palladium

Palladium, India’s first and only true lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai presents an environment that spells refined elegance, while shoppers soak in the retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more. Promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, India’s premier retail led, mixed used development company, Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining and entertainment, under one roof.

