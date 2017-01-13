IndianMoney.com Launches Much Awaited Campaign Manager Feature in LeadMarket Mobile App

BANGALORE, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

LeadMarket – India’s largest marketplace for pre-qualified insurance, loans, investments and real estate leads has launched a first-of-its kind feature Campaign Manager. LeadMarket is helping over 60,000 intermediaries with its unique offerings across India. Promoted by IndianMoney.com – India’s largest financial education company – LeadMarket is the pioneer in launching features to equip retail financial intermediaries with latest technology offerings. With the launch of Campaign Manager, it aims to help retail intermediaries in brand building activities and to capture the mindshare among their clients/prospective clients which is currently deemed to be a prerogative of only large institutions.

Mr. C S Sudheer, Founder and CEO of LeadMarket said, “With the advent of the smartphone, all of us have thousands of names in our contact list. For an intermediary whose KPI is to meet people every passing hour, this list will definitely run long. The Campaign Manager is here to assist intermediaries leverage these contacts to get connected with all the people in their contact list with quality content.”

Further, he added, “Thanks to our content and research teams which are relentlessly creating contemporary and apt personal finance content to cater to the common man, we now have an encyclopedia of personal finance. We would like to open up the tap completely to our registered intermediaries to broadcast this quality content to their contacts. In this information era, retail intermediaries with limited resources are running behind the curve compared to their enterprise counterparts when it comes to feeding the clientele with quality content and branding. This is primarily because of lack of resources and exposure to the contemporary developments in the space. Campaign Manager coupled with our rich content addresses this challenge faced by retail intermediaries. We hereby invite all the retail intermediaries to download and use this unique offering which is free of cost.”

What is Campaign Manager and how it works?

The Campaign Manager is tailor made to assist intermediaries to get connected with all the people in their contact list with quality personal finance content. Using the Campaign Manager feature of LeadMarket, retail intermediaries can make use of quality content created by LeadMarket and share it among their existing/potential clientele to generate profiles of the people interested in financial products/real estate. They can broadcast this content to their contact through WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ among others. It doesn’t just end there, unlike any other broadcast system, it has simple and crisp response system for the consumer and through this intermediaries can capture the interest of the people. At the other end, it is integrated with LeadMarket to match the enterprise-grade CRM so that one can mail, call, SMS, add conversation, reminders and much more from the app itself. And most importantly, all these features are offered free of cost to registered intermediaries of the app.

Key takeaways:

– Reach all your contacts in one go through multiple social media options

– All new approach to reach out to prospective clients with quality crisp personal finance articles

– Feed existing clients the quality content to enhance retention (repeat purchase), capture mindshare and create branding

Watch the quick 4-minute guide to Campaign Manager to generate free leads from one’s phone sitting at home, here: https://goo.gl/FOsKEs

About IndianMoney.com:

Conceptualized in 2008 by Mr. C S Sudheer, the vision of IndianMoney.com is to create a financially literate India by providing free financial advice/consultation to anyone looking for an expert opinion on matters related to personal finance. In the process, IndianMoney.com also educates the consumers on how not to get cheated by unscrupulous agents while buying financial products.

IndianMoney.com is backed by well-known Angel investors:

– Mr. Ravindra Krishnappa (Founder of VertExperts Consulting LLP)

– Mr. Shekhar Kirani (Partner at Accel Partners)

– Mr. Pradeep Mittal (Founder of Magna Infotech)

– Mr. Srini Koppolu (Former MD at Microsoft Development Center, India)

It also has financial and technology industry veterans Mr. Ramanand Baliga (Former Director of IBM), Mr. G Narayanan (Chairman of Vijaya Bank) and Mr. T V Rao (Former Director of EXIM Bank) on its advisory board.

