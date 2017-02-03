India-England PayTM T-20 Series 2017, Jasprit Bumrah Awarded the Jana Bankable Player of the Series

BANGALORE, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Janalakshmi Financial Services, signed up with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Partner for Indian Cricket, handed over a specially crafted Jana Bankable Player of the Series Trophy to Jasprit Bumrah in the PayTM T-20 series today. Apart from the trophy, Jasprit Bumrah also received a cheque for Rs 2,50,000 for most bankable performance.

The trophy and the cheque was handed over to Jasprit Bumrah by Ramesh Ramanathan, Chairman, Janalakshmi Financial Services.

The Jana Bankable trophy has been especially conceptualized and designed by Foley Designs, creators of the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton and the Formula One winners’ trophy.

Features of the Trophy

-Trophy layout is inspired by the Jana ‘J’

-Defines winning spirit in all forms of play- batsman, bowler, and fielder.

-Crafted in aircraft grade aluminium

-Refined black anodized surface finish

-Bat, ball and the wickets represent cricketing element

-Symbolizes a player’s dependable performance on all 3 front

“The essence of the Jana Bankable trophy design comes from symbolically projecting ‘enduring values of excellence’ in a cricketer at the highest level of the sport – a precursor to being defined as most ‘bankable’. The trophy expresses exclusivity and excellence, through a bold black sculpture of metal, ‘carved’ with the fluidity of the Jana symbol. At the pinnacle of the form is a finely crafted gold Jana symbol, a powerful visual property of Jana, in a sense fusing the values of the organisation and the award itself,” said Michael Foley, Founder, Foley Designs.

“Jana Bankable Player award was introduced in alignment with our philosophy to be consistent and dedicated. So far we have given away 18 awards and it was an honour to handover each of these awards to deserving bankable players. Conclusion of the Ind-Eng PayTM T-20 series was a perfect occasion for us to introduce an additional award and trophy for Jana Bankable Player of the Series. The awards also are a representation of how dependable Jana is as an organisation to its customers, just as a player is to his team,” says Puneet Narang, Chief Marketing Officer, Janalakshmi Financial Services.

Jana had tied up with BCCI as an official partner for the next three years across three different formats. The audience voted for ‘Jana Bankable Player’ by simply voting on www.janabankableplayer.com.

The award has continued to recognise bankable players through the series which began from 22nd September with India – New Zealand series. The Jana Bankable Player award presented an opportunity to fans to reward the most consistent player in India’s home matches. The bankable player award was handed to the cricketer during the post-match presentation.

The Jana Bankable Player Award is different from a Man of the Match or a Man of the Series Award, since it recognises the player that delivered for his side, when it mattered the most.

About Janalakshmi Financial Services:

JFS, recently featured in Fortune India’s 500 largest corporations, is the largest and the fastest growing Micro Finance Institution (MFI) in India that has been granted in-principle approval to convert itself into a Small Finance Bank. JFS gave out its first loan in October 2000, and currently serves over 5.5+ million customers across 200+ cities in India. It has over 14,000 employees, referred to as JanaNayaks. JFS has deep domain expertise in banking and financial services, with over 500 years of banking sector expertise just among the senior management. It is an organization that is recognized globally as one of the world’s most trusted and innovative financial institutions working on the problem of financial inclusion. In March 2016, JFS received the VCCircle award for ‘Financial Services Company of the Year.’ JFS is also a part of the financial inclusion working group with the World Economic Forum.

