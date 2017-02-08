Inauguration of TechnipFMC Modular Manufacturing Yard at Dahej, Gujarat

MUMBAI, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Technip India, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC, officially inaugurated its Modular Manufacturing Yard at Dahej, in Gujarat state, located in Western India.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465498/Building_Energy_Self_Reliant_India_Image.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464564/TechnipFMC.jpg )

The company’s investment at this sprawling, approx. 150,000 sq. meter waterfront yard at the West Coast of India was inspired by the ‘Make in India‘ initiative. The yard combines the company’s strengths in process technology, modularized engineering, and manufacturing and construction.

The yard represents a culmination of knowledge, skill and technology expertise of the company covering a range of product lines, such as:

– TechnipFMC designed modular hydrogen plants

– Modular process plants and equipments using proprietary process technology and partnering with leading technology partners worldwide

– Fired heaters, reformers, ethylene furnaces: components and assemblies

– Proprietary special application burners

Commenting on the inauguration of the yard, Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director, Technip India, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC, said, “This event celebrates two years of effort put in by the site team to build a best-in-class yard where we will manufacture a product line from proprietary technology. This will help our clients increase domestic production of petroleum products and minimize imports; thereby making India more self-reliant in the energy industry.”

In India, the company has also begun a sustainable development initiative in partnership with a corporate social responsibility implementation agency, Seed at Suva Village, which is close to the yard, to improve education infrastructure and health care facilities, and to promote small-business initiatives for women.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics. We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our 44,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contact:

Media Relations, India

Swayantani Ghosh

Communication, CSR and SD Head

Technip India

swghosh@technip.com

+91-22-6700-2019