IMT Opens Phase II Applications for the 2017 Intake of Two-year Full-time Postgraduate Programmes

IMT Ghaziabad, India’s premier management school with a distinct focus on innovation, execution and social responsibility, today announced the opening of Phase II applications for the 2017 intake of two-year full-time postgraduate programmes at Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Dubai and Hyderabad Campuses. The Phase I applications closed on December 1, 2016 and witnessed a significant increase in the numbers as compared to last year.

The online application portal can be accessed at http://www.imt.edu/admissions. Applications will open on January 5 and close on January 28 (for applicants with CAT/GMAT/CMAT Scores) and February 5 (for applicants with XAT Scores).

Earlier in 2016, IMT had announced a qualitative shift in the selection process for the 2017 intake in order to recruit the ‘IMT-Fit’ candidates. Abbreviated as CT-GE-PI, the new selection process comprises a Critical Thinking Test (CT), a Group Exercise (GE), and a Personal Interview (PI) and aims at achieving the best fit with the core IMT values of innovation, execution and social responsibility while recruiting the students.

The above admission process is for the following two-year full-time postgraduate programmes:

1. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) – IMT Ghaziabad

AICTE Approved and AACSB Accredited; Equivalent to an MBA

2. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) – IMT Nagpur

AICTE Approved

3. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) – IMT Hyderabad

AICTE Approved

4. PGDM Dual Country Programme (DCP) – Year 1 at IMT Dubai and Year 2 at IMT Ghaziabad

AICTE Approved and AACSB Accredited

5. Master of Business Administration (MBA) – IMT Dubai

UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) Approved

Applicants can fill the online application form at http://www.imt.edu/admissions.

Eligibility Criteria:

IMT Ghaziabad (PGDM and DCP)

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent qualification) with minimum 50% (or equivalent) marks and at least one of the following scores: CAT (2016), XAT (2017), and GMAT (2013 onwards).

IMT Nagpur (PGDM)

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent qualification) with minimum 50% (or equivalent) marks and at least one of the following scores: CAT (2016), XAT (2017), CMAT (2017) and GMAT (2013 onwards).

IMT Hyderabad (PGDM)

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent qualification) with minimum 50% (or equivalent) marks and at least one of the following scores: CAT (2016), XAT (2017), CMAT (2017) and GMAT (2013 onwards).

IMT Dubai (MBA)

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent qualification) with minimum 50% (or equivalent) marks and

A TOEFL score of 550 and above (paper-based) or 80 and above (Internet-based) or an IELTS band of 6.0 and above if the native language of the applicant is not English.

Selection Process:

IMT will shortlist the candidates for the CT-GE-PI based on their best available scores in CAT/XAT/GMAT for IMT Ghaziabad and CAT/XAT/GMAT/CMAT for Nagpur and Hyderabad.

The CT-GE-PI will be conducted in February 2017 at Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

1. Critical Thinking Test (CT)

After arrival and registration of the shortlisted candidates, there will be a 30 minute-long Critical Thinking Test, which will evaluate the candidate on three parameters – critical thinking, written communication skills and innovation & creativity.

2. Group Exercise (GE)

After the critical thinking test, the candidates will be formed into small groups and will perform a Group Exercise. Each group will be given a problem to solve or a task to perform, which they must do together with discussion among group members. This will take approximately 30 minutes and will evaluate the candidate on four parameters – contribution of ideas, leadership potential, interpersonal skills and communication & attitude.

3. Personal Interview (PI)

After the Group Exercise, each candidate will go through a personal interview of approximately 15 minutes, during which s/he will be evaluated on four parameters – domain knowledge (academic orientation), communication skills, versatility, relevance of work experience (if applicable), and values & maturity.

Sample question papers for the CT and GE can be downloaded from http://www.imt.edu/admissions/pgdm/selection-process/.

The final merit of each candidate will be a cumulative weighted average of the academic scores, performance in CT-GE-PI, overall candidate profile, and work experience (if applicable).

Important Dates

Online Common Applications (Phase II) Open Jan 5, 2017 Applications Close for Applicants with CAT/GMAT/CMAT Scores Jan 28, 2017 Applications Close for Applicants with XAT Scores Feb 5, 2017 CT-GE-PI Feb 2017

Commenting on the Phase II applications and the new selection process, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay said, “The application numbers from Phase I are very encouraging and show a significant increase compared to previous year. It only reinforces that the applicants appreciated the qualitative changes that we’ve brought about in the IMT selection process this year. I am sure that the new process will be very instrumental in meeting the changing recruiter needs and student expectations while identifying future IMTians who resonate with the core IMT values of Innovation, Execution and Social Responsibility.“

About IMT:

Established in 1980, Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad (IMTG) is India’s premier AACSB accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through innovation, execution and social responsibility.

An autonomous, not-for-profit institute, offering highly sought after postgraduate programmes over the past more than three-and-a-half decades, IMTG currently offers four AICTE approved programmes – Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Full Time, PGDM Executive, PGDM Part Time, and PGDM Dual Country Programme (DCP). The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) is the latest addition in the list which leads to the PGDM Part Time. Except the PGDM DCP which is offered in collaboration with the IMT Dubai campus, the other programmes are offered at the IMTG campus in Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR, India.

IMTG has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes of the country. Today, it is the proud alma mater of more than 300 C-suite executives and thousands of professionals serving in leadership positions in the best known organisations in India and around the world, in key business functions of Sales, Operations, Human Resources, Consulting, Information Technology, Marketing, and Finance.

IMT has three other campuses apart from IMT Ghaziabad namely IMT Nagpur, IMT Hyderabad and an international campus at Dubai. The IMT group offers its students the best-in-class management education and industry knowledge. The institutes transform their students into global business leaders who are capable of handling big roles across diverse business, social, economic, political, and cultural contexts.

