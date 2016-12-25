How are Indian TV celebs celebrating Christmas?

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) On the occasion of Christmas on Sunday, some popular actors are busy shooting, while some are ensuring they spend time with their family members.

Nehha Pendse, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Pooja Banerjee wished Merry Christmas to everyone. Here’s what they have to say about their Christmas plans this year:

Nehha Pendse: Being educated from a convent school, Christmas has always been a significant festival in my life. From the past three years, I have been celebrating Christmas by decorating a tree at my home.

Aishwarya Sakhuja: This year, on Christmas I am shooting for âTrideviyaan’. I don’t know who my secret Santa is, but yes every year I get lots of make-up products and this year too I am expecting the same.

Priyal Gor: There are no plans as such for Christmas as I will be shooting. My secret Santa gift will be that I want my show âIchhapyaari Naagin’ to be on air for the next five years. Merry Christmas to all my fans and well-wishers and I just want everyone to be happy.

Pankit Thakker: One of the best things about growing up in India is that we celebrate all the holidays. In our house, all festivals are celebrated with lots of joy and gusto. Christmas is a colourful festival and for us festivals are always celebrated with lights and colours.

Mohit Malik: Christmas is my all-time favourite festival. This is the best time of the year. Normally, I love to spend this time in the mountains or somewhere in Europe. But I have some work this time around, I would be in Mumbai and will spend some quality time with my wife walking on the streets of Bandra, visiting the churches.

Pooja Banerjee: I celebrate Christmas with my two cute cousins who stay in Mumbai. There I turn as a Santa Claus and decorate the rooms with bells and rings. When I was in Nagpur, I used to visit the church every Christmas and use to attend the midday mass and carol singing group.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Every year around Christmas, I go to Mount Merry church on December 24 and on December 25, I stay with my family celebrating and spending some quality time with them.

Aniruddh Dave: During my childhood, we used to decorate Christmas tree in our society and every year’s task was to make that Christmas tree more colourful. I am not expecting any gift as such but I just want Santa to bring peace everywhere.

Abhishek Bajaj: I just want a happy and prosperous life for me, my family and my friends. Always remember Christmas is the time for giving, sharing, loving and forgiving so just believe in the magic of Christmas.