Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee Hands Over Keys of Bonhooghly Tenement Redevelopment Project, ‘Bonorini’ Amidst Much Fanfare

Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee, on 13th Jan 2017, handed over keys to the owners of the apartments of ‘Bonorini‘, the much-awaited Bonhooghly Tenement Project – a unique public private partnership initiative inspired by the Chief Minister herself and taken up by Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Department, Government of West Bengal, Siddha Group & Eden Realty Group. Owners of these apartments received the keys from the stage of Yatra Utsab held at Barasat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

All the apartments have also been upgraded by providing Tiled flooring instead of Cement finish. All the walls now have Plaster-of-Paris (POP) finish instead of regular whitewash. The lobby and staircase have been made with Kota stone instead of regular cement finish. All these upgrades have been provided at no extra cost as a part of the CSR initiative of Siddha Group and Eden Realty Group in order to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants. The project was completed on time.

“We are very happy to be a part of this unique initiative undertaken by the Government of West Bengal. We have joined hands with Eden Realty and completed the project on time,” said Mr. Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

“The challenge of earning confidence of all families and exceeding their expectations by delivering in record time beautiful homes for them has been the proudest moment of my career. We congratulate the State Government for taking this initiative and reposing faith on us in completing the project. This is the pathfinder for all future redevelopment projects,” said Mr. Sachchidanand Rai, Chairman, Eden Realty Group.

The Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Department, Government of West Bengal initiated a project in 2006 to rebuild the dilapidated structures in Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme since they had become unsafe for all families. Through a public auction, Eden Realty was appointed as the PPP promoter and was awarded the project. Sadly, for six years, the project could not take off due to opposition from majority of the inhabitants of Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme. In 2012, the present government led by Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee floated a new scheme for rehabilitation of these inhabitants which was embraced by all of them to pave the way for development of the project. Real estate developer Siddha Group joined hands with Eden Realty to execute this project initiated by the Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation Department to rehabilitate about 800 families living in Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme.

Around three years ago when the project was floated, the area had around 540 families living in dilapidated conditions with very poor infrastructure and no sanitization. Now the project houses modern four-storied building with 34 blocks, each apartments covering 644 sq ft area with modern infrastructure and facilities which has been long overdue to the inhabitants of Bonhooghly Tenement Scheme. Now, each and every family has been rehabilitated here. The government has transferred these flats to the inhabitants free of cost and will not charge stamp duty fee for registration.

Home is where you discover the real you. Siddha’s aim is to develop high-quality homes within your budget and add to your pleasant discoveries. Since its inception in 1986, Siddha has been crafting residential and commercial spaces with a difference, to make good living affordable in Kolkata and Jaipur. The work has recently spread to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Siddha’s perseverance and passion for quality homes drive it forward with every new project. Led by Group Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain and Group Managing Director Sanjay Jain, Siddha creates and sells high-quality housing in India.

Siddha believes that the magic of craftsmanship lies beyond the reality of construction. It is the ability to sculpt better lives by designing and crafting living spaces that sets Siddha apart.

