Harold Montgomery, MoneyOnMobile CEO, to Deliver Keynote Address During Paris Fintech Forum

Keynote Will Focus on Mobile Payments in India and the Major Breakthrough Happening as a Result of Demonetization

Harold Montgomery, CEO and Chairman of MoneyOnMobile, Inc., will keynote an address during the Paris Fintech Forum. His address will focus on the major breakthrough happening in mobile payments in India and how recent policy changes have created opportunities for payment providers. Mr. Montgomery will deliver the keynote Wednesday, January 25th, on the emerging market stage.

“The changes happening in India are being watched closely across the finance industry. Given our extensive merchant network throughout India we are on the leading edge of change as we take financial services beyond the major cities. We are very excited about the rapid changes in consumer behaviour as Indian citizens embrace digital transactions,” said Mr. Montgomery.

The Paris Fintech Forum, held January 25-26th, 2017, features speakers from across the financial world including government leaders, start-up founders, and digital finance innovators. The forum assembles over 1,500 international delegates representing 130 companies who will network in Paris to debate and promote the Fintech industry.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile is a global mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services to transfer funds from one cell phone to another; or to get access to funds in their bank account, using one of our retail-assisted touch points, simple SMS text functionality, our MoneyOnMobile Mobile Application or our web portal. Our retail-assisted touch point is now offered through our over 325,000 locations throughout the country. Read about MoneyOnMobile in The New York Times at New York Times – MoneyOnMobile and the company’s web site at http://www.moneyonmobile.in.

