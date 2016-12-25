Gomez, Lawrence surprise fans at children’s hospitals

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomez and actress Jennifer Lawrence surprised their young fans during their visit to childrens hospital.

Gomez surprised young patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, while Lawrence helped bring smiles to the youngsters at Norton Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Christmas eve, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Both stars took photographs with the patients and the staff.

“Thank you Selena Gomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren’t able to be home this Christmas Eve,” Cook Children’s Medical Center wrote on their Instagram.

Norton Children’s Hospital said that Lawrence visits the hospital annually.

“Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!” they wrote on Facebook.

The actress donated $2 million to the hospital earlier this year and raised money for the American Heart Association and Jefferson County Public Schools through an early screening of her movie “Passengers”.