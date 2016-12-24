Go Grand This Holiday Season at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

MUMBAI, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ —

Join the Best New Year Eve Celebrations in Mumbai

Make the journey and the destination worthwhile with spectacular festivities at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. This festive season, discover a world of extraordinary moments with loved ones. Celebrate and indulge against a backdrop of dramatic experiences, splendid food & beverage offerings and thoughtfully curated festive treats for the entire family at the best New Year party in Mumbai. Whatever is the festive wish list, Grand Hyatt Mumbai is here to make it happen.

Good Makes the ‘Nice’ List. Grand has Santa on Speed Dial.

Christmas Eve Specials

Unapologetically Italian Christmas Eve Brunch at Celini

1230 – 1600 hours, INR 1999 plus taxes

Embark on a culinary journey to an unforgettable Christmas in Italy, as Chef Alessandro recreates his favourite delicacies and shares merry stories from his childhood, through a mouth-watering festive brunch at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Fifty Five East Christmas Dinner

1900 hours – midnight, INR 2555 plus taxes per person

Usher in the mirth of Christmas over a delightful spread of flavours from across the globe, served with the choicest of spirits, and explore a selection of sublime desserts to bring in an indulgent and spectacular celebration at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Christmas Specials

Christmas Lunch at Celini

1230 – 1500 hours, INR 3000 plus taxes per person

Explore a bountiful Italian lunch curated by Chef Alessandro for a magical Christmas.

Toast to the spirit of festivities with an exquisite collection of premium blends and enjoy the season of togetherness with loved ones at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Christmas Day Brunch at Fifty Five East

1230 – 1600 hours, INR 3555 plus taxes per person

Rejoice in the spirit of Christmas with family at a scrumptious brunch, specially crafted by Chef Hermann and his team, while the little ones indulge in surprises Santa has planned for them at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Christmas Treats at Gourmet Store

Choose from traditional Christmas goodies, edible ornaments, gingerbread art, turkey and more available in an array of packaging that is not only delightful to look at, but also eco-friendly at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Good Makes a Resolution. Grand Revels in Extraordinary Celebrations

Fifty Five East

1900 hours onwards, INR 3333 plus taxes

Savor a delightful buffet spread and unlimited spirits as the little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Soma

1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes

Indulge in a sumptuous North West Frontier cuisine crafted with perfection by the regional chefs. Savor the varied vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with unlimited spirits as the little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Celini

1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes

Rejoice with loved ones and savor the Unapologetically Italian indulgence crafted by Chef Alessandro and his team, inclusive of unlimited spirits at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

China House

1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes

Enjoy all-time favorite specialties and revisit family traditions over a delectable Chinese dinner curated by the regional chefs – Zhang, Xiang and Yang, paired with unlimited spirits at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

China House Lounge

2200 hours onwards, INR 10000 plus taxes per couple

Make way to the perfect party lovers’ destination in the heart of Mumbai to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in a majestic way. Dance the night away to the tunes of a stellar DJ line up, sip on signature cocktails and countdown to the New Year in absolute luxury at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Grand Courtyard Party

1900 hours onwards, INR 3500 plus taxes

Fulfill the dream to welcome the New Year dancing under the stars at the Grand Courtyard Party with unlimited spirits and delectable desserts. Little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone as one enjoys foot-tapping DJ music to ring in the New Year in true grandeur at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

New Year Brunch

Fifty Five East, 1200 hours onwards, INR 2222 onwards

Indulge in the vibrant Big Brunch Sunday and welcome a brand New Year with loved ones. Toast to the memories and resolutions, and savor a majestic feast from across the globe with a dedicated kid’s zone for the little ones and lots of cheer at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

For further information or reservation please contact Restaurant Reservations at +91-22-66761149 or visit the festivity desk at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

About Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Grand Hyatt Mumbai is Hyatt International’s flagship contemporary lifestyle complex in South Asia and an area hotel for Mumbai, Pune and Goa. It is located just minutes away from the domestic and international airports; Mumbai’s key business district, Bandra-Kurla Complex and the entertainment districts of the city. Grand in scope and functional in design, this city landmark with 547 luxurious rooms and suites, 110 fully-serviced apartments and award-winning dining and entertainment options, has redefined standards of luxury and service in India’s financial and entertainment capital since 2004. With approximately 10 acres of mixed-use development, the complex is truly a world-class facility. Visit mumbai.grand.hyatt.com.

