Go Grand This Holiday Season at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Join the Best New Year Eve Celebrations in Mumbai
Make the journey and the destination worthwhile with spectacular festivities at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. This festive season, discover a world of extraordinary moments with loved ones. Celebrate and indulge against a backdrop of dramatic experiences, splendid food & beverage offerings and thoughtfully curated festive treats for the entire family at the best New Year party in Mumbai. Whatever is the festive wish list, Grand Hyatt Mumbai is here to make it happen.
Good Makes the ‘Nice’ List. Grand has Santa on Speed Dial.
Christmas Eve Specials
Unapologetically Italian Christmas Eve Brunch at Celini
1230 – 1600 hours, INR 1999 plus taxes
Embark on a culinary journey to an unforgettable Christmas in Italy, as Chef Alessandro recreates his favourite delicacies and shares merry stories from his childhood, through a mouth-watering festive brunch at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Fifty Five East Christmas Dinner
1900 hours – midnight, INR 2555 plus taxes per person
Usher in the mirth of Christmas over a delightful spread of flavours from across the globe, served with the choicest of spirits, and explore a selection of sublime desserts to bring in an indulgent and spectacular celebration at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Christmas Specials
Christmas Lunch at Celini
1230 – 1500 hours, INR 3000 plus taxes per person
Explore a bountiful Italian lunch curated by Chef Alessandro for a magical Christmas.
Toast to the spirit of festivities with an exquisite collection of premium blends and enjoy the season of togetherness with loved ones at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Christmas Day Brunch at Fifty Five East
1230 – 1600 hours, INR 3555 plus taxes per person
Rejoice in the spirit of Christmas with family at a scrumptious brunch, specially crafted by Chef Hermann and his team, while the little ones indulge in surprises Santa has planned for them at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Christmas Treats at Gourmet Store
Choose from traditional Christmas goodies, edible ornaments, gingerbread art, turkey and more available in an array of packaging that is not only delightful to look at, but also eco-friendly at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Good Makes a Resolution. Grand Revels in Extraordinary Celebrations
Fifty Five East
1900 hours onwards, INR 3333 plus taxes
Savor a delightful buffet spread and unlimited spirits as the little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Soma
1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes
Indulge in a sumptuous North West Frontier cuisine crafted with perfection by the regional chefs. Savor the varied vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with unlimited spirits as the little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Celini
1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes
Rejoice with loved ones and savor the Unapologetically Italian indulgence crafted by Chef Alessandro and his team, inclusive of unlimited spirits at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
China House
1900 hours onwards, INR 4444 plus taxes
Enjoy all-time favorite specialties and revisit family traditions over a delectable Chinese dinner curated by the regional chefs – Zhang, Xiang and Yang, paired with unlimited spirits at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
China House Lounge
2200 hours onwards, INR 10000 plus taxes per couple
Make way to the perfect party lovers’ destination in the heart of Mumbai to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in a majestic way. Dance the night away to the tunes of a stellar DJ line up, sip on signature cocktails and countdown to the New Year in absolute luxury at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
Grand Courtyard Party
1900 hours onwards, INR 3500 plus taxes
Fulfill the dream to welcome the New Year dancing under the stars at the Grand Courtyard Party with unlimited spirits and delectable desserts. Little ones celebrate in the kiddies’ zone as one enjoys foot-tapping DJ music to ring in the New Year in true grandeur at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
New Year Brunch
Fifty Five East, 1200 hours onwards, INR 2222 onwards
Indulge in the vibrant Big Brunch Sunday and welcome a brand New Year with loved ones. Toast to the memories and resolutions, and savor a majestic feast from across the globe with a dedicated kid’s zone for the little ones and lots of cheer at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
For further information or reservation please contact Restaurant Reservations at +91-22-66761149 or visit the festivity desk at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
About Grand Hyatt Mumbai
Grand Hyatt Mumbai is Hyatt International’s flagship contemporary lifestyle complex in South Asia and an area hotel for Mumbai, Pune and Goa. It is located just minutes away from the domestic and international airports; Mumbai’s key business district, Bandra-Kurla Complex and the entertainment districts of the city. Grand in scope and functional in design, this city landmark with 547 luxurious rooms and suites, 110 fully-serviced apartments and award-winning dining and entertainment options, has redefined standards of luxury and service in India’s financial and entertainment capital since 2004. With approximately 10 acres of mixed-use development, the complex is truly a world-class facility. Visit mumbai.grand.hyatt.com.
