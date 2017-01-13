‘Globsyn Skills’ in Association With ‘Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council’ Conducted an Orientation Programme for Special Communities

KOLKATA, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Globsyn Skills, a National Skill Development Corporation joint venture partner, in association with Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council, in line with the Skill India Mission conducted an Orientation Programme for Transgender, Acid Victims and Sex Workers on 8th and 9th January, 2017. As part of the CSR mandate of Globsyn Skills and Special Projects of Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council, this programme focused on training the participants to make them equipped with necessary skills to become trainers for the fast growing Beauty and Wellness sector. The programme also aimed at making the participants self-dependent and making them a part of the mainstream society.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456940/PRNE___Globsysn__Image.jpg )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160729/10151576-a )

The endeavour of Globsyn Skills has always been to pioneer changes in the skill development ecosystem as it strives to impart quality training, knowledge and global exposure to thousands of youngsters. Since its inception, the mission of Globsyn Skills has been to take its training programs to the remotest districts of the country. From 2012 till now, the company has setup more than 500 centres in nearly 100 districts. Moving forward, the mission of Globsyn Skills is to build its trainer capacity across sectors. Globsyn Skills has over 350 empanelled faculties and would like to increase it to over 500 by the end of 2017.

The Orientation Programmes conducted on January 8 and 9 are aligned to the organization’s mission of building its trainer capacity and CSR mandate. Training programmes for other special communities will also be conducted throughout the year. The focus of such training programmes is to impart quality skills to the participants to help them become trainers of high-growth sectors, lead self-dependent, sustainable lives and spread the training among the youth of their respective communities.

Speaking at the event, Annu Wadhwa, CEO, Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council said, “We, with the help of Globsyn Skills have been able to further reach out to different segments of the society, whose members are really in need of some essential vocational skills to become self-dependent. Training programs like these give an opportunity to the victims to learn some specialised skills and get adapted to the specific domains. The Ministry is looking forward to work with such segments in the future with the aid of training partners like Globsyn Skills.”

Rahul Dasgupta, Managing Director, Globsyn Skills said, “We are happy to join hands with the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council in our attempt to mainstream members of special communities through vocational training. We will be working with other SSCs and communities in the future, building the total number of faculty empanelled with Globsyn Skills.”

About Globsyn Skills:

Globsyn Skills is a joint venture set up by the Globsyn Group in equity partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). A ‘not-only-for-profit’ social enterprise, Globsyn Skills mandates itself with an ambitious mission of grooming 1 million youth over 10 years. Since 2012, Globsyn Skills has trained over 80,000 trainees across 500+ centres in 21 states. Globsyn Skills is working closely with the central government and various state governments to help implement their skill development initiatives. The 350+ empanelled faculties of Globsyn Skills provide training in multiple sectors including IT-ITeS, banking, retail, logistics, telecom, beauty and wellness, tourism and hospitality, plumbing, automobile, agriculture, electronics and security.

The Globsyn Group has always pioneered changes in the education and skill development ecosystem as it strives to impart quality training, knowledge and global exposure to its students. Since its inception in 1997, Globsyn has implemented the Knowledge Finishing School™ system to equip its students with information and global management skills for the growing IT industry in India. Over the years, more than 75000 engineers have been exposed to this curriculum, and are now working for some of the best domestic and international companies in India as well as abroad.

For more details visit: http://www.globsynskills.com

Media Contact:

Shabbir Akhtar

Globsyn Group

shabbir.akhtar@globsyn.com

+91-9830031847