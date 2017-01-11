Glitzzerr is Ready to Charm Fashionistas With its Newly-launched Website

NEW DELHI, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Glitzzerr reveals creatively and technically enhanced jewellery e-commerce website – http://www.glitzzerr.com, to celebrate India’s love for jewellery. Filled with a new zeal, the user-friendly and secured website is all set to charm its esteemed customers with its high-quality designer imitation jewellery which is exclusive yet can also be customized to suit discerning tastes.

Glitzzerr’s website is for those who view jewellery as an extension of their unique style statement. Its forte lies in its efforts to carve a niche for itself. The jewellery website has been developed to offer comfortable browsing and safe and smooth transactions. With their bespoke pieces, Glitzzerr strives to be an answer to every jewellery lover’s quest for exclusive and tasteful jewellery. Armed with a phenomenal team of jewellery designers, Glitzzerr is leading the foray, when it comes to online jewellery business. Future plans to keep expanding its pool of priceless talent are in the pipeline as well.

On the launch of the website, Glitzzerr’s CEO Himanshu Malik says , “We are excited about the increasing trend of online jewellery; through our new avatar we will be chasing our idea of ‘high-quality and distinctive jewellery’ more ardently than ever before. Our website would facilitate the ease of browsing with the safety in purchase. The website extends our belief in providing patrons with ‘a reason to be the cynosure of all eyes’. To achieve our objectives, we intend to work towards bringing the best creative minds on board to create an enviable team of designers.”

At Glitzzerr, one would not be restricted to only Indian designer jewellery in diverse styles, but can also get dazzling pieces modified as per preference. One can experiment with the appearance of rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings or other pieces of jewellery in online custom studio. The colour of stones, finishes and plating can be altered, giving the user the freedom to create a masterpiece of their own.

Glitzzerr aims to be a one-stop shop for every jewellery need. Its goal is to create happiness, through gratifying the consumer’s need to look beautiful, stylish and elegant. By adorning them with one-of-a-kind accessories, Glitzzerr envisions to revolutionize accessorizing for Indian women. Classy, funky, traditional or trendy, Glitzzerr prides itself with a collection which gives expression to all their customers’ expectations.

About Glitzzerr:

Glitzzerr.com is an online portal that offers an array of designer jewellery and accessories for women, men, and kids. Glitzzerr brings the choicest jewellery for any occasions – be it ethnic, bridal, casual or formal. With more than 3,000 unique designs, this portal strives to make one look their best with the latest in trend jewellery. Glitzzer keeps pace with the changing trends and styles, and continues to add more than hundred products every forthnight.

Glitzzerr.com on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Glitzzerr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Glitzzerr

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/glitzzerr/

Media Contact:

Himanshu Malik

himanshu@glitzzerr.com

+911140591846

CEO

Glitzzerr eCommerce Private Limited