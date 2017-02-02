German Certification Major TÜV SÜD Plans Further Expansion in the Leather Sector

CHENNAI, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

– TÜV SÜD Has Two State of the art Leather Testing and Certification Labs in Ambur and Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) to Support the Government’s ‘Make in India‘ Initiative

– TÜV SÜD is a Global Pioneer of the Footmark Fit Mark & Footwear Mark Certifications That Assess the Fit Quality of Footwear as Per Global Standards

Globally renowned German leather testing experts, TÜV SÜD, today, expressed plans to further grow its existing presence across the Indian leather sector. Participating at the India International Leather Fair, TÜV SÜD is showcasing a host of testing, pre-shipment inspection, auditing, product & system certification and training services for footwear products and leather goods.

TÜV SÜD already works with a host of premium leather and footwear brands across the globe and in India. To increase their acceptability through pre-set compliance, quality and safety standards, TÜV SÜD supports them with a wide range of services. India is among the leading manufacturers of leather products across the world.

South India accounts for nearly 30% of Indian leather exports and hosts a wide range of leather product manufacturers and suppliers. TÜV SÜD’s existing state of the art leather testing labs at Ranipet, Ambur and Gurgaon, are equipped with facilities for testing physical and chemical properties of leather. The company also has sampling collection centres across India. Thereby, warranting excellence in quality and safety standards that empower manufacturers to boost their export capabilities as well as to comply with local norms and drive business growth.

Speaking on the side-lines of the event, Mr. Ezhilan Neelan, Vice President, Consumer Product Services, TÜV SÜD South Asia said, “India’s leather industry constitutes of production for domestic as well as international consumption. One of the key challenges that the industry faces while producing such enormous volumes of leather goods and footwear, is consistency in quality standards and safety. At TÜV SÜD, we partner with regional manufacturers and their associations to help them adhere to pre-set international requirements of importers, brands and retailers.”

TÜV SÜD has global leather affiliations that include AATCC, AAFA and FDRA. It also has an active partnership with the Council of Leather Exports. Both CLE and TÜV SÜD partner regularly to organise a host of events that focus on global standards, best practices and holistic support measures which help in seamless manufacturing and export of leather products from India.

One of the prominent offerings from their suite of services is the Footwear Mark. It certifies the product to ensure it meets crucial international safety and environmental footwear standards. The Footwear Fit Mark assures customers that the size labelling is accurate and consistent with established measurement systems and is a pioneering initiative of TÜV SÜD.

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a leading international service organisation catering to the strategic business segments industry, mobility and certification. Headquartered in Munich, Germany and founded in 1866, it has over 24,000 employees representing more than 850 locations throughout the world. Optimising technology, systems and know-how, the interdisciplinary specialist teams act as process partners to strengthen their customers’ competitiveness.

About TÜV SÜD South Asia

TÜV SÜD South Asia is the leading consulting, testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company with presence across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With more than 1300 employees, TÜV SÜD South Asia has serviced over 10,000 clients to date through the past two decades. It is present at 32 locations including 19 labs across the three countries. Today, TÜV SÜD South Asia is internationally competent to provide TIC solutions cutting across a wide range of sectors that include management systems, conventional and renewable energy, water, sanitation, environmental technology, infrastructure, transit systems, real estate, food, supply chain, agriculture, toys, consumer electronics, textiles, leather and related products, automobile and components, and technical as well as soft-skills training.

