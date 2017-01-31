For Unstoppable Selfies – OPPO Launches Entry-level OPPO A57 With 16 MP Front Camera

BANGALORE, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

OPPO announced the A57 today in Bangalore, a new entry-level device that gives users a flagship-level 16 MP front camera, a lightning-fast solid-state fingerprint reader, a long-lasting battery, and OPPO’s meticulous design.

“When we saw the demand for the great 16 MP selfie camera on the F1s, we set out to bring that experience to an even wider range of users,” said Sky Li, OPPO VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business. “The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features, like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment.”

Brilliant photography, front and back

The A57 sports a standout 16 MP front camera, a feature of OPPO’s hugely popular F1 Plus and F1s devices. The camera has acclaimed high praises for its ability to capture vividly detailed shots that express users at their best. With an f/2.0 aperture, Beautify 4.0 and OPPO’s Screen Flash feature, users will be sure to get bright, ready-to-share shots even in low-light conditions.

OPPO’s Beautify 4.0 technology has been fine-tuned through the study of hundreds of user cases, offering seven beautify levels, and ensuring users will get shots with clear skin, vivid eyes and striking features. The OPPO A57 has also been equipped with the Bokeh effect which can blur the background automatically so that one could get selfies with effortless distinction and breathtakingly detailed subject.

Apart from ensuring the effects, OPPO has worked hard on making the selfie-taking process an easy and fun affair, to give an overall great experience. The A57 has an upgraded palm shutter function to make it more agile. All one has to do to snap a selfie is open their hand and briefly spread out one’s fingers in front of the screen, leaving one free to get a stable, well-composed shot. This is a great feature for avoiding accidental shakes caused by manual pressing the shutter button, ensuring that one gets a clear shot every time.

The A57’s rear camera pairs a Sony IMX258 sensor with a large f/2.2 aperture.

At the back, the 13 MP rear camera uses a Sony IMX258 sensor paired with a large F2.2 apertures, providing high light sensitivity and superb clarity, even for night shooting. Meanwhile, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) delivers an auto focus time as little as 0.1 seconds, and Ultra-HD mode allows users to capture stunningly detailed 50 MP images.

Lightning-fast Solid-state Touch Access

The A57’s sports a flagship-level solid-state fingerprint reader, so that just resting one’s finger on the home button is enough to instantly unlock the phone. The reader uses a hydrophobic zirconium surface, which operates on the same principle as a naturally water-resistant lotus leaf, giving the fingerprint reader a boosted success rate even when fingers are moist.

Strong, seamless, long-lasting performance

The A57 cruises on an octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multi-tasking.

Meanwhile, a triple-slot card tray means that the A57’s 32 GB of onboard storage can be expanded by an additional 256 GB with an SD card, while users still enjoy the flexibility of using two SIM cards.

The A57’s triple-slot card tray means users can enjoy the flexibility of two 4G SIM cards, while still expanding storage by up to an additional 256 GB

Even in its attractively slight 5.2-inch unibody, the A57 manages to pack a powerful 2900 mAh battery, giving the device just the right weight in the hand and offering excellent video playback time. Leveraging smart power optimizations in ColorOS 3.0 (based on Android 6.0), the A57 clocks in at 11 hours of continuous video watching, 23 hours on the phone, or about 13.5 hours in a scenario of varied continued use.

The A57’s superb build is topped off with a 2.5D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 screen.

Stylish, premium design

The OPPO A57 shines with clean, flowing lines and superb build quality. It sports a 2.5D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 screen, four precisely rounded corners for a perfect grip, and a beautiful thin, light-weight frame that rests effortlessly in the hand.

The A57 comes in gold version starting from February 3rd, it will be available on all OPPO stores across India. It’ll also be available in OPPO online stores on Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon at an incredible price of Rs. 14,990 .

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand dedicated to providing consumers across the Americas, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Asia with pioneering products that never fail to inspire and excite. At OPPO we design, manufacture, and promote our own products, combining innovative technology with unique design, to ensure our customers always receive the best.

Founded in 2004, OPPO quickly proved itself in the market with its intense obsession to details. Each OPPO product encompasses a carefully selected array of attributes to specifically cater for users, combining impressive features with elegant designs. After entering the mobile phone market in 2008, OPPO quickly expanded into overseas markets a year later. OPPO mobile phones are currently available in over 25 markets, with the brand already registered in 116 countries as of April 2015.

But OPPO doesn’t stop there. Using our passion for design and commitment to new technologies, OPPO has made a big impact in the audio-visual market by offering world-renowned, premium Blu-ray players in the United States and across Europe.

