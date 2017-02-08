FlowerAura is all Geared up for Valentine’s Day – Expands Delivery Centers 2X to Assure Quality Services

GURGAON, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

FlowerAura, one of the most reputed names in the Indian flower & gifting industry announced today the two-fold expansion of its delivery centers from 250 to 500. The significant increase in the number of delivery centers has been in the metropolitan cities – Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Mumbai has stood out as the dominant one with over 20 delivery centers. Delhi and Bangalore, both have observed a dual increase in numbers presently standing at 15 delivery centers.

“This step is taken to provide uncompromised services to the customers during the biggest love festival, Valentine’s. We are targeting to break the previous records by augmenting our sales by 100% during Valentine’s week,” says Mr. Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder – FlowerAura.

FlowerAura also launched its Valentine Special Collection categorized under each day for 7 days, from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day, offering over 700 products ranging from Valentine Roses, Combos, Gift Hampers and more at reasonable prices. In the words of Mr. Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder – FlowerAura, “Being in the flower & gifting industry for 6 years, we have witnessed manifold traction during Valentine’s than any other occasion and therefore, we wanted to be even more prepared for that.”

From the industry giants to SME gift portals, the entire e-commerce sector always keeps a vigilant eye on the special occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s. With this move, FlowerAura has set the expectations of the customers high and assures to fulfill them. “Our gifts are not just products, but it’s more about the emotional quotient, and so their quality and timely delivery cannot be compromised,” says Mr. Sehgal.

Headquartered at Gurgaon, FlowerAura started its journey as an online florist with over 50 delivery centers across India. In a span of 6 years, they have expanded their domain of offerings into gift hampers, varieties and brands of chocolates, personalized gifting, corporate gifting, and et cetera, providing services to over 175 cities.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. owns two e-commerce business ventures namely, FlowerAura – an online flower and gifting portal that provides its services in 170+ cities across India since 2010, and Bakingo – a recently launched bakery venture that deals exclusively with cakes in the city of Gurgaon.

Facebook | Twitter

Media Contact:

Ritika Bhateja

Asst. Manager – Brand Communications, FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

ritika.bhateja@floweraura.com

+91-8882077077