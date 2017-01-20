Finesse and Kotak Securities Ltd Announces the Go-Live of Business Intelligence and MIS Analytics Platform With Qlik

MUMBAI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Finesse, a leading system integrator and Kotak Securities, the stock broking and distribution arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group – one of India’s leading banking and financial services organizations, has gone live with its Business Intelligence and MIS Analytics Platform using Qlik Business Intelligence Software.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458571/PRNE_Finesse_Image.jpg )

Kamlesh Rao, CEO at Kotak Securities, had a vision of using analytics to embrace the next level of growth, apart from getting insights into the various data points across the organization to give business and department heads the actionable insights in real time. The company thus wanted to implement a tool that can address the current challenge in terms of MIS and Analytics. The solution should also have uniform data in place along with a common view of how they perform in terms of business, customer efficiency and performance. Finesse was chosen to implement Qlik Sense at Kotak Securities to drill down the collated data across all systems to get analytics that helped them in interpretation, analytics and decision making. This has helped Kotak Securities get better visualization of data and have deeper insights to take more informed decisions.

The Qlik Sense based solution has gone live with the given KPI’s and implemented across the organization.

Kamlesh Rao, CEO, Kotak Securities, said, “The best broking company going forward is the company which understands their client behaviour well and on the go, which is why business analytics play a very important role in letting us act on data points. Business Intelligence and Analytics is going to arm relevant companies who are capable of absorbing the business of business intelligence to ensure that they are the ones who will be staying ahead and be market leaders in their respective lines of business.”

Mr Rao added, “Data, on the fly, in real time, is extremely important for being in the business of broking today which is where analytics and therefore Qlik Sense comes into the picture for us. Actions determined by decisions taken based on various data points are extremely critical in the real world of broking today. That is why Qlik Sense and we go a long way in deciding what to do on an everyday basis. Our association with Finesse has allowed us to make sure that Qlik Sense is best system to use and it is the implementation that has made the difference for us.”

Sunil Paul, COO and Co-Founder, Finesse, said, “Finesse has in depth experience in consulting and system integration services, and is one of the largest providers of Business Intelligence and Analytics solutions. The Business Intelligence and Analytics solution implemented by Finesse has been designed to streamline Kotak Securities’ business operations as well as to enhance information sharing and administration efficiencies. The system brings out insights for informed decision making. We are delighted to assist Kotak Securities in their strategic digital transformation program.”

About Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the stock broking and distribution arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group. It is a corporate member of both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India. Kotak Securities was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

For more information, visit http://www.kotaksecurities.com

About Finesse

Finesse, a ‘Red Herring Global Top 100 System Integration company’, provides technology solutions and services to banking, education, energy, healthcare and retail segments. The company’s solution offerings are primarily focused on Business Intelligence and Analytics, Enterprise Content and Business Process Management and Governance, Risk and Compliance areas along with innovative solutions like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, IoT, Big Data, BYOD, Omni-Channel Customer Experience, and Remote Robotic Signature. Finesse brings together advanced technology, robust infrastructure, a large pool of talent and a proven global delivery model to provide a wide range of IT services to their clients cost-effectively and seamlessly. They believe in delivering tangible value through Big Data, IoT, cloud-ready solutions, mobile devices and social media platforms.

For more information, visit us at http://www.finessedirect.com

Media Contact:

Sudheer Kumar Raju

sudheer@finessedirect.com

+91-9743095111

Director

Finesse