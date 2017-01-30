Experian Partners With UST Global as its New Digital Technology Service Provider for the UK Credit Services and Solutions Business

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, LONDON and ALISO VIEJO, California, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

UST Global and Experian today announced that Experian has selected UST Global as a new Digital Technology Services Partner providing Application Development and Testing Services for the UK Credit Services and Solutions Business.

As part of the multi-year relationship, UST Global will provide high-quality services in application development, support, and testing to support Experian in delivering world-class products and services for business clients and consumers.

“We aim to set world-class standards in software development and delivery, and selecting UST Global as our new strategic partner will help us to achieve this goal,” said Paul Vescovi, Managing Director of UK&I Credit Services and Solutions at Experian. “UST Global has a culture, passion and commitment to deliver core services and our transformation plans to the highest standards which matches our own. Clients and consumers will benefit from the improved services that together we can provide.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Experian as their new strategic partner. Together, UST Global and Experian are set to create exciting possibilities for their customers and clients. Guided by innovation, cutting-edge digital technology and talent, this partnership will create a dynamic future for their global business,” said Sajan Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global.

Located in the UK, Experian Credit Services & Solutions unlocks the power of data to create opportunities for consumers, businesses and society. Experian empowers consumers and its clients to manage their data with confidence so they can maximize every opportunity.

About UST Global:

UST Global is a leading digital technology services company that provides powerful solutions for Global 1000 companies. UST Global’s mission is to lead companies through critical digital transformations to drive higher business value. UST Global specializes in six next generation digital services – design, cyber security, mobile, social, analytics and cloud. Powered by the mantra ‘fewer clients, more attention’, UST Global strives for excellence in providing their clients high-quality services and a commitment to long-term success. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, UST Global has over 17,000 associates; operating in 25 countries across four continents.

For more information, please visit http://www.ust-global.com

About Experian:

Experian® is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,000 people operating across 37 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Learn more at http://www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the company.

Contact:

UST Global:

Manoj M Mani

Head – Media Relations, UST Global

Manoj.Mattamana@ust-global.com

+91-9632000553

Experian:

ade.o’connor@experian.com

+44-0-115 992 2645