EuroKids Pre-school: A Child’s Second Home

MUMBAI, January 19, 2017

EuroKids International, India’s Next Gen pre-schools, is synonymous with quality early child education in India. A pre-school is a child’s first experience away from the parents and it’s a huge leap for both the parents as well as for the child. As the child takes the first step into a new world, EuroKids makes the child feel comfortable and offers a warm nurturing learning environment.

EuroKids is one of the largest pre-school chains in India, which has over 15 years of expertise in childhood education and practical application that enables them to create the most nurturing pre-school environment for a child.

At EuroKids, efforts are always synchronised towards ensuring child’s safety, focussing on cleanliness and hygiene and nurturing their development in close coordination with parents, which makes EuroKids a Child’s Second Home.

Learning at EuroKids happens through exploration and discovery. At a EuroKids pre-school, the learnings for a child are made fun and experiential by way of storytelling, puppet-play, games, and with innovative toys to develop key skills in children. Additionally, EuroKids also provides supervised technology-enabled learnings which keeps children engaged and gives them fun learning experiences.

EuroKids International Co-founder and CEO Prajodh Rajan said, “At EuroKids, we keep the ‘Child First’ ideology at the core of our pedagogy. Our focus always remains towards understanding the needs of the child in the pre-school and directing initiatives that are solely child-centric. Our curriculum is designed to offer complete development to the child during the early years. It is powered by research findings from the Centre on The Developing Child at Harvard University that aims to develop ‘Executive Function Skills’ (EFS), that are crucial for building positive behaviour in children from an early age. It integrates multiple representation, expression and engagement to focus on developing Executive Function skills vital for Next Gen learners.”

At EuroKids, great care is taken to create a secure learning environment for the child with high importance given to child safety. EuroKids pre-schools are equipped with CCTV cameras and child-friendly furniture that has rounded edges to avoid injuries at pre-school. All the teachers, staff and support staff go through a rigorous check on police verification, background check and previous employer check prior to employment. The teachers are trained to impart early child care education and address the special needs of children in this age group. All the toys at EuroKids are 100% non-toxic and child-friendly in nature. EuroKids staff is trained on emergency preparedness at school and regular evacuation drills are conducted in event of an emergency.

Emphasising on the special initiatives and efforts taken by EuroKids educators, Prajodh Rajan said, “We place tremendous importance on providing a gentle and protected atmosphere for your child. A holistic nurturing environment is provided to create that perfect pre-school experience with emphasis on child’s safety and security, focussing on high levels of cleanliness and hygiene, delivering structured curriculum and nurturing the child’s development in close coordination with parents, making EuroKids the ideal pre-schooling experience for the child.”

A variety of programs make the pre-school stand apart from its contemporaries. Each day at EuroKids is a new learning day, filled with novel and wonderful experiences to help young learners find what interests and inspires them.

About EuroKids

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest education services provider in the pre-school segment, specializing in early childhood education. Launched in 2001, EuroKids has raised the bar for pre-school education in the country with its innovative approach of offering an integrated curriculum that initiates holistic development from an early age.

EuroKids runs 900+ pre-schools in over 350+ cities and towns in India. The EuroKids franchise model has won over 17 awards, which are testimony to the unique training methodology coupled with Next Gen advantages and Edge 360-degree support provided to build the franchise business. EuroKids has enabled more than 900 entrepreneurs to build a long-term successful business, 80 percent of whom are women.

