Thanks to everyone’s support, the official Facebook page of India’s No. 1 electronics magazine has now got over 1,000,000 fans!

Established in December 2010, EFY’s Electronics Design Community has now become ‘the’ destination for electronics engineers, hobbyists and enthusiasts for its technology-related discussions on circuit designs and electronics. EFY team keeps the community engaged with interesting posts, as well as by sharing some of the most happening updates in the electronics industry. To motivate fans to be active and also to help other members with advice on electronics engineering, there are rewards for the Top 10 contributors every month.

Rahul Chopra, editorial director of EFY commented, “Our fan growth across the social media platforms, can be sourced back to the content delivery team, who generate the content; social media management team, who manage these portals and the entire team at EFY, for working towards excellence in technology journalism.”

EFY’s Electronics Design Community facilitates tech enthusiasts to use it as a platform for sharing and exchanging ideas, obstacles they face while implementing their projects, and provide constructive feedback and solutions for each other’s benefit. Select ideas, posts, questions and discussions are shared from timeline to the main page, enabling people from all over the world to connect, consider, examine and share their thoughts. The fans who share interesting information and actively participate in discussions get gifts from EFY in appreciation.

EFY’s Facebook page shares engaging articles from various sections of electronicsforu.com, such as innovation, technology focus, test and measurement, career, circuits and videos to name a few. MCU Projects and Cool Stuff sections are a major hit among fans who use it to build their projects.

Although 60 percent of the fans are from India, there are over 74,000 followers from India’s neighbour, Pakistan and over 53,000 followers from the USA and Philippines. The page also has fans from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Brazil, UAE and Mexico. Within India, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra are the five states with the most number of fans.

About Electronics For You

The EFY Group’s first magazine, Electronics For You, or EFY, was launched in January 1969, when the Indian electronics industry was still at a nascent stage. Today, it has grown into South Asia’s most popular electronics magazine. In fact, EFY Group, which now owns a collection of media properties, has been named after this flagship brand.

The magazine’s goal is to keep the electronics fraternity updated with the latest in technology. It also keeps hobbyists busy with the circuit ideas and construction projects it features month after month. And it helps end consumers decide on which electronic product to buy when they enter a shopping mall. The DVD that accompanies each issue of this magazine carries a host of useful software and tools.

