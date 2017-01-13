Dr Batra’s Foundation Hosts the 7th Edition of Yaadon Ki Bahaar, an Annual Singing Concert

MUMBAI, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

All Proceeds From the Charity gig are Donated to the Shepherd Widows Home

Dr Batra’s™ Foundation today hosted the 7th edition of Yaadon Ki Bahaar, an annual singing concert, at Y B Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, in Mumbai. The event was graced by the talented and renowned actor Mr. Gulshan Grover, who lend his support to the cause with his presence. The singing concert, a medley of yesteryear songs rendered by Dr Mukesh Batra, renowned homeopath and the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award was conducted in support of Shepherd Widows Home.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456937/PRNE_Dr_Batra_s2_Image.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456936/PRNE_Dr_Batra_s1_Image.jpg )

The home accommodates and cares for over 30 aged widows, providing them with free housing, meals, medical care and other necessities. Dr Batra’s™ has been associated with Shepherd Widows Home for over 30 years and has been instrumental in providing a means for alternative and affordable healthcare to the beneficiaries. For over three decades, Dr Batra’s™ has been committed to providing free lifetime healthcare treatment to the residents of Shepherd Widows Home.

Dr Mukesh Batra instituted the musical concert with the view to move beyond cheque book philanthropy. In this fast-paced world, children don’t think before abandoning their parents and forget all that they have done for them. These women have gone through a lot in life and Dr Batra thinks that it is a duty to see that they do not spend their twilight years in isolation, pain and misery. He believes that they do not need pity but need love, care and company so that they do not feel lonely and left out from their families. This concert is not about the money that goes to them or the charity; it’s a tribute to their spirit.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Mukesh Batra said, “We have always been committed to providing holistic healthcare treatments to all our patients. Through Dr Batra’s™ Foundation it has been our constant endeavor to extend this vision to the underprivileged and ensure that no one who is in need of medical intervention is left unattended. Yaadon Ki Bahaar is one such initiative to involve the community to support a worthy cause. It fills my heart with pride and a sense of fulfillment to see the lovely ladies at Shepherd Widows Home participate whole-heartedly in Yaadon Ki Bahaar. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the residents of Shepherd Widows Home not only receive a meaningful donation, but also continue to receive appropriate healthcare, and most importantly, have the time of their lives at this concert.”

About Dr Batra’s Foundation

Dr Batra’s™ Positive Health Foundation, a CSR arm of Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, has been making a profound difference to the lives of many orphans, differently-abled children and the elderly. The Foundation currently runs over 175 Free Clinics across the country and additionally provides free treatment to partner NGOs. It also conducts CSR activities in a number of institutions such as Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Shepherd Widows Home, Mercy Old Age Home, Anurag Services (Old Age Home), Action India and People for Animals. It also grants scholarships to deserving students who wish to pursue studies in Homeopathy but cannot afford the fees. Every year, it honours, with its Positive Health Awards, individuals who have created medical miracles through the demonstration of their instinct for survival, courage and will power, beaten the odds and recovered from seemingly irrecoverable conditions, to lead normal, healthy lives.

Media Contact:

Poorva Parulekar

poorva.parulekar@drbatras.com

+91-9022226860

Dr Batra’s Healthcare