Dosti Realty Presents ‘DOSTI Thane Going Pink’ Powered by Cox & Kings, Comes to Thane for the Very First Time

An Initiative of the Miraclemunj, in Association With Runtastic Dil se and Boarding Kites Entertainment, the First DOSTI Thane Going Pink Run Will be Held on Sunday, 19th March 2017 at the Dosti Site in Balkum, Thane

India Going Pink has expanded its footprint by announcing their debut run in Thane. The first edition of DOSTI Thane Going Pink, presented by Dosti Realty and powered by Cox & Kings will be held on Sunday, 19 March, 2017 at the Dosti Site, in Balkum, Thane. The online registrations for a woman’s only run are open at http://www.thanegoingpink.com for the 3km, 5km and 10km multi-category run.

Miraclemunj, in association with Runtastic Dil se and Boarding Kites Entertainment along with super model, actor, fitness enthusiast, avid barefoot runner and Pinkathon Founder Milind Soman, formally announced the launch of the first run in Thane at a press conference in Hotel Satkar Residency. Present at the conference were distinguished dignitaries like Mr. Nitin Nagpal, CMO at Dosti Realty, Mr. J.P. Singh – COO, Sales & Distribution, Leisure Travel, Cox and Kings Ltd., Ms. Sonali Kulkarni – a well-known Indian actress who has appeared in many Marathi and Hindi films, Ms. Mitali Mayaker – a Marathi actress who works in movies, who have pledged their whole-hearted support to help make this premier run a huge success. The focus of the DOSTI Thane Going Pink only running event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women, create much needed awareness about breast cancer and encourage thousands of new or first-timer women into distance-running.

Announcing the launch of 1st edition of DOSTI Thane Going Pink, Milind Soman said, “We are delighted to partner with Dosti Realty for Thane Going Pink 1st Edition. It is pleasure to bring DOSTI Thane Going Pink to the women of Thane and neighbouring area. It is the seed of change. We want the city to be part of this crusade that is being carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who shares a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women. The first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society. Empowerment is not a gift of society; it is a gift you give yourself. I urge the men and women of Thane to come forward and wholeheartedly support this campaign. We are confident the city and its people will support us and help make this run a success.”

Mr. Nitin Nagpal, CMO at Dosti Realty: “When we heard that the Pinkathon was coming to Thane, we were excited and wanted to become a part of it, becoming the title sponsor is the least we could do to help this initiative and help create awareness about breast cancer as well as encourage women to make time for themselves and maintain a healthy lifestyle. At Dosti, we believe that health and fitness plays a very important in ones daily routine and we encourage the same. Even across our projects, there are a number of activity areas besides the usual swimming pool and gymnasium; we also have squash courts, a rock climbing wall, tennis courts, badminton courts, table tennis areas, a jogging track, yoga/ meditation areas, etc. We understand that in today’s day where it is sometimes difficult to make time to go out to get the necessary exercise. Besides this, Dosti Realty has always believed in the abilities of women and encouraged them even within the organisation through women friendly policies.”

Mr. J.P. Singh, COO, Sales & Distribution, Leisure Travel, Cox and Kings Ltd.: “We are glad to be associated with ‘DOSTI Thane going Pink’ initiative which focuses on health and wellbeing of women. Cox and Kings has always celebrated aspirations, spirit and ability of women to do things in a way that is unique to them, through our women only tours- Getaway Goddess. Fun, safe and stress-free experiences are the highlights of our tours and through this event, we hope to popularise it amongst our target market.”

Gayatri Dhamdhare was announced as the mascot for the visually impaired squad. Supriya Patil from Uran, mascot for underprivileged runner and Priyanka Gunani, mascot for Baby wearing mothers who will be the running the 5 kms category and Ms. Darshana Patil, a Breast Cancer Survivor and leader of our Cancer Shero Squad were announced as the mascots for the 3 km, 5 km and 10 km category respectively. They were presented with the first bibs to Sonali Kulkarni. They are being currently trained to run the 3 km, 5 km & 10 km distances.

As a precursor to the main day, the team is organising unique event such as the Cancer Shero Trek. A Shero is a cancer survivor and this event is dedicated towards felicitating these inspiring people. Starting with a trek, this event felicitates the inspiring Cancer Survivors honouring them with an ‘I Inspire’ medal.

DOSTI Thane Going Pink has received huge response from corporate sponsors like Dosti Realty, Cox and Kings and TMC.

About DOSTI Thane Going Pink:

DOSTI Thane Going Pink is a only Run for Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Awareness under the umbrella of Pinkathon. Thane Going Pink is a concept initiated by Miraclemunj in association with Runtastic Dil se Boarding Kites Entertainment which conducts run in Goa going pink. India Going Pink is an initiative run under Pinkathon’s umbrella to take the awareness to all the other cities and towns in India to encourage women to adopt healthier lifestyles and have a positive attitude towards life.

The official website for DOSTI Thane Going Pink is (http://www.thanegoingpink.com) through which participants can register online.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 106 properties till date, providing homes to over 7,300+ families for over 33,500 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 8 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types be it residential, retail, IT parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for aesthetics, innovation, quality, timely delivery, trust and transparency, values that have built lasting relationships. The company has now expanded to other cities like Pune and Ahmedabad as well.

