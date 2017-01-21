Don’t Miss Out on Donald Trump’s Swearing-in Ceremony on dittoTV

MUMBAI, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Ten weeks after Donald Trump stunned the world and won the United States elections, his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States is all set to take place in a grand ceremony in Washington DC on Friday, January 20. Millions of viewers around the world including in India, will be glued to their TV sets to watch the live telecast of this highly anticipated swearing–in ceremony and watch him take the Oath of Office.

The telecast commences at 10 pm IST, and while watching this live may be a point of concern for some people on-the-go or those not wanting to disturb their families by having the TV set on, it won’t be one for dittoTV subscribers. Even if they don’t have easy access to a TV set or are on-the-go during the late night telecast, dittoTV subscribers can easily watch the swearing-in ceremony live as it happens on BBC and CNN on dittoTV using any Internet-connected device, and witness yet another moment of history being made.

This event is especially significant as it marks the culmination of months of opinion polls, heated debates and controversies that have surrounded the US Presidential elections, and that has only increased the buzz around his swearing-in ceremony. Mr. Trump’s inaugural address will be followed by performances of artists like Elton John, Jackie Evancho and 3 Doors Down, and words from religious leaders. Also expected to be present at the ceremony is the outgoing president, Barack Obama, and the event includes a departure ceremony for the Obama family.

dittoTV subscribers can catch all this live action as it unfolds, and witness the dawn of Trump’s presidency.

Looking forward to the event, dittoTV’s Business Head, Ms. Archana Anand says, “Across the globe, people have been passionately deliberating Donald Trump’s impending presidency since his electoral victory in December. dittoTV as a Live TV platform brings to its subscribers a range of top Indian and global channels, including news channels, on a single platform. With the much-discussed swearing in ceremony just around the corner, our subscribers can catch all the action live as it happens on dittoTV, on any Internet-enabled device.”

dittoTV subscribers can catch Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, 10 PM onwards on BBC and CNN and other regional news channels, on their Android and iOS phones or any other Internet-connected device. The subscription charge starts from INR 20 per month.

