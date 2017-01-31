‘Dhusra: Winds of Change’ – Educate a Girl Child, Educate a Nation

MUMBAI, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Culture Machine’s Digital Channel Blush and Nestlé Create a Powerful Video for #EducateTheGirlChild Campaign

There are powerful stories, and then there are some that have the real power to start a change. Culture Machine’s digital channel ‘Blush’ and Nestlé have attempted to do this with ‘Dhusra: Winds of Change’, an awe-inspiring tale of how educating the girl child is the key to a progressive society.

A Blush Original series, the video tells the tale of a tiny village in Jharkhand that aims to achieve 100% literacy in the coming years. Heart-warming moments, like an 80-year-old woman finally being able to sign her own name for the first time or a daughter vowing to teach her mother and father how to write, depict how educating a girl child paves way for a brighter future for many generations of the family.

Culture Machine’s digital channel ‘Blush’ released a statement, “Education is the only way to progress and educating a woman will ensure development at the grass root level. Partnering with Nestlé was ideal for this initiative as it resonated with the concept of their corporate campaign. We hope this video helps to increase literacy rates in villages and gives every girl child the right to education.”

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Sr. VP, Communications and E-commerce, Nestlé – South Asia said, “The objective of our campaign is to sensitize and draw attention to the fact that society needs to embrace collective responsibility in ensuring that more girls have the opportunity to pursue education. Educating the girl child has a much larger impact. Not only does education improve the lives of the girl child, it also brings positive changes to their families, communities and economies.”

Sheetal Mehta, Trustee & Executive Director, K. C. Mahindra Education Trust – Project Nanhi Kali said, “The film reaffirms the fact that there is no better investment than investing in a girl’s education. Project Nanhi Kali has been investing and supporting education of girls for the last two decades and is currently supporting 120000 girls. We believe educated girls creates transformational changes in the society with the benefits extending to their families as well as their communities. This is evidently clear in the film.”

Change isn’t easy, but if a village like Dhusra that is lost in obscurity can think of rebuilding itself, why should other places in India be left behind? Why should the girl child not be encouraged to lift the pen? The daughters of Dhusra have vowed to 100% literacy, and this has motivated other villages in the vicinity to participate in the literacy drive. Let this be the point where one vows to take that first step towards a more enlightened, a more powerful society.

Dhusra: Winds of Change has been produced in partnership with the Nanhi Kali Project.

Watch the video on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9xYW3JTHxM

About Culture Machine:

Founded in 2013 by Sameer Pitalwalla and Venkat Prasad, Culture Machine Media Pvt. Ltd. is a digital media company that creates entertainment for the Internet generation by combining cutting-edge technology with great content. Culture Machine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Aleph Group, Singapore, has offices and studio facilities in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai) and the United States of America (California).

