Destination Wedding Photography Tips by 7Vachan

MUMBAI, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Destination weddings are definitely the flavour of the season and rightly so! Obviously, a lot of to-be-weds wish to know the tips and tricks to ensure that their wedding photography at a new destination is captured beautifully. Keeping this in mind, the 7Vachan team interviewed three best photographers from their platform to take tips on how couples can make their Destination Wedding Photographs memorable.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161206/446420LOGO )

Top Wedding Destination Cities

7Vachan photographers usually love every city their job takes them to, but when asked, they had two suggestions for the best wedding destinations – Udaipur & Goa.

Aditya from WhatKnot Photography loves every corner of Udaipur for its rich heritage and royalty. While Stuti Sakhalkar from the Cheesecake Project says, “The city truly brings out royalty, grace, elegance and makes everyone feel so so special.” Nishith Dayal from Nishith Dayal Photography shares, “Udaipur evokes a beatific response within me because of its beauty and magnanimity of the Palace City and its hospitable inhabitants. Weddings here take us back to the grand antiquated days and traditions of the Maharajas. The city lends itself fantastically to the lens.” Essentially, customers looking for a royal wedding, should select Udaipur as their city of choice.

Aditya echoes the universal feeling for Goa and says, “Goa has everything that you need. Beautiful looking buildings in different colours and a beach.” Nishith believes that the beaches are just meant for romance waiting to happen and loves taking pictures with the golden sunset in the background. Meanwhile, Stuti agrees and says that, “Goa makes sure everyone is relaxed and having a good time. Destinations like Goa make the couple and families less stressed out and allow them to let their hair down and enjoy the wedding.”

Things to Remember: The few essentials that play a major role from a photography perspective are:

Timing: Aditya states, “Time is very important. The perfect time to get married is between 4pm and 6pm. Simply because the sun is up there but it isn’t too harsh and also, you get gorgeous pictures during the sunset.” Stuti says, “It is obvious and understood that your mandap will be an outdoor one. A noon wedding on a beach is a bad idea because of direct sunlight whitewashing everything around. Instead, planning a sunset wedding on a beach in Goa would be ideal.”

Lighting: Obviously, once the sun is down, the artificial lights have to come out. Nishith makes a valid point on the kinds of lights you can use. He says, “If you must use LED lights, keep them just for the background. Definitely consider using profile lighting to avoid being washed in blue LED lights.” Aditya adds that avoiding purple, blue, and green tones of LED lights is critical as these cast colours on the skin which are hard to get rid of during post production. Stuti points out, “Imagine planning pheras at sunset and then running late, in that case, an outdoor setup works, because you have so much to play with. More flexibility with movement and getting all sorts of fantastic perspectives and playing with light too!”.

Seating Style: As far as seating is concerned, Aditya says, “Your seating style must incorporate 360 degrees peripheral space for the photographers to move. Candid photography is all about catching expressions and we need to be able to move in all directions.” Aditya also suggests that the seating arrangements should be at a significant distance from the mandap since this gives necessary depth to isolate the subject from the background.

Memorable Weddings Shots: Nishith truly believes that a bride walking down the aisle towards the mandap is a moment that reveals many subtle emotional expressions that can be captured on the camera. Stuti talks about the intimate moments captured between the couple and their family & friends. Aditya concludes by saying, “All that matters are the expressions. Plain and simple. But if you look at rituals, the Haldi ceremony and the pheras are the most memorable ones!”

Couples can plan their destination wedding using the above photography tips. Better still; the 7Vachan team can book the top destination wedding photographers across India. Having expertise in organizing over 1000+ weddings across India, 7Vachan is known for delivering the best experience. Please connect with the 7Vachan team at +91-9820435123 or visit www.7Vachan.com for more details.

Media Contact:

Minnat Rao

minnat@7vachan.com

+91-9820435123

7Vachan