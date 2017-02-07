Dentsu Aegis Network and TimesPro Collaborate to Offer Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Marketing

MUMBAI, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

– An exclusive collaboration between Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd and TimesPro in three major cities across India

– Training to be conducted by prominent industry practitioners

– Co-branded Certificate from Dentsu Aegis network and TimesPro

– ‘Immersion program’, enabling students to achieve extensive mastery in a respective aspect of digital marketing

Dentsu Aegis Network, one of India’s leading fully integrated advertising agencies, and Times Centre for Learning Ltd., under its brand TimesPro – an education initiative aimed at revolutionizing professional education, have announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration in India. This exclusive collaboration will offer a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Marketing’ in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. A three-month full-time program focuses on the strategic and practical aspects of digital marketing. The program began from 31st January 2017 and will be available for graduates, especially from marketing, retailing and the advertising sectors.

With domain expertise, Dentsu Aegis Network has assisted TimesPro to curate a robust educational program to provide thorough and professional training to the entry-level professionals in digital marketing. The course offers a total of 450 hours of instructor-led training, immersions and eLearning.

The program is ideal for students and professionals who are willing to pursue a career in digital marketing. The teaching faculty includes some of the prominent names from the industry, including from the digital agencies of Dentsu Aegis Network, who will provide insights on the best practices and latest trends and innovations in the digital marketing segment. Each course aspect will be addressed separately by the relevant industry expert. One of the key features of the course – ‘Immersion program’ enables students to achieve extensive mastery in a relevant topic or aspect of digital marketing. The program will allow students to practically experience how digital marketing campaigns are actually executed. This will further widen their knowledge and perspective on the subject.

Speaking about the association, Ashish Bhasin, Chairman and CEO South Asia, Dentsu Aegis Network said, “Digital marketing is the fastest growing part of the advertising and marketing industry. Being Digitally Ahead and being the domain experts in Digital, through our digital companies like Isobar, iProspect, WatConsult, Dentsu Webchutney and Fractal, we have collaborated with TimesPro to curate a robust curriculum relevant to the current trends in the industry. We hope that thousands of students will benefit from this program.”

Mr. Anish Srikrishna, President, Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL), said, “We are glad to be associated with Dentsu Aegis Network, who have conceptualized their years of domain expertise in the form of a course for next-generation professionals. Digital marketing has become one of the most important elements of any business to grow and flourish in today’s world. Many companies have started to realize the untapped potential and value proposition brought by digital marketing to drive company’s success. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide a platform for aspiring students to make a successful career in one of the most lucrative career segments. We shall facilitate the course in across three major cities in India.”

On completion of the course, students will become the all-round professional experts in digital marketing field with effective knowledge of digital consumer behavior and proficiency in digital marketing tools and analytics. After the successful completion of the course, the top candidates will find placement opportunities in the various companies of Dentsu Aegis Network and TCLL among other top e-commerce and digital companies in the country.

India’s digital marketing requirement is growing year on year due to the shift in the mindset of the consumers. Today, the Internet plays a significant role in everyone’s daily life which has created a dire need for businesses to effectively reach out to their target audiences.

To know more visit – www.timespro.com/pgddm or call – 1800-102-2323

About Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd:

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, Dentsu Media, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen and Fractal Ink Design Studio – Linked by Isobar.

About Times Centre for Learning Ltd

TCLL has been the harbinger of learning for professional education with its undying focus on providing the best quality training and help build professionals from ground up. TimesPro an initiative by the Times Group, and Times Centre for Learning Ltd (TCLL), focuses on helping its participants gain leadership competency, develop their personal brand, and move to the next level.

Media Contact:

Kavita Nagvekar

kavitan@conceptpr.com

+91-9619138779

Concept Public Relations