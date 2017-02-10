CRAI Unveils India’s Unique Most Innovative Platform for School Students

BANGALORE, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The Most Innovative Young Students With Unique Ideas Will be Honoured and Facilitated in an Excellent Platform Nationwide

Cognitive Research And Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (CRAI ), a Bangalore-based agile and fascinating start-up, announced the launch of science and technology oriented magazine ‘Little Scientist’ and ‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ .

‘Little Scientist’ magazine focuses on unique ideas in science and technology sector from the students ranging from 4th standard to 12th standard across the nation. There are various other platforms in science and technology sector for students from colleges or engineering institutions, but, ‘Little Scientist’ is probably the first magazine in India, which focuses on students from schools only. It has recognized the need of a platform, which can nurture the ideas coming from the students within this range and to bring those ideas in the national limelight, which eventually can add enormous value not only to educational sector, but also to inspire others students across the nation. The magazine is also committed to produce effective environment for the students to understand the current and emerging trends in the technology industry and to keep them updated with the latest happenings and researches in the science and technology sector. The entire effort of this magazine is to bring up the innovative thoughts and ideas of a student and to encourage the others to fall in the line. CRAI wants to develop the minds of young little scientists and to provide the nation future scientists with much more developed minds.

‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ is another platform, which primarily focuses on capturing ideas shared by little scientists and to put it in the frame of national hall mark. This platform recognizes the need of a fair, where all these young innovative minds should get together and meet each other and ultimately create a bigger networking community for further development of their minds and thoughts. The platform also identifies the creation of a competitive environment, where they can confront each other with their innovative thoughts and leadership ideas and can be recognized by the eminent panel of juries. The winners will be recognized in a most glorified manner and their success and profiles will be published in the ‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ . All the projects which have been received during the competition from students across the nation will be published also as the reference and will be placed under the name of ‘Ideas, Innovations & Success’. ‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ will also ask students to solve real-time scientific challenges (primarily these challenges will be thrown by corporate, but other institutes or private bodies can also offer the challenge) and whoever is interested to solve those challenges with their young innovative minds, can do that and submit it to the juries. There will be cash prize rewards and scholarships for the winners. So, in brief, the platform intends to create a zeal among young students to go for innovative ideas and to encourage them to nurture their hidden talents. ‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ also uncovers a massive project evaluation platform, which evaluates the projects or ideas submitted by students in a scientific process and does an in-depth analysis to understand students’ minds and thoughts.

This initiative is all about creating a platform to inspire young talented students more and more to go for science & technology oriented innovations and to sharpen their minds. Exclusively speaking on this occasion, Mr. Dakavarapu Suresh, Executive Director, CRAI, said, “I feel very proud to launch this platform and I am sure that this platform will pave the way for many future scientists in this subcontinent. I also strongly believe that Indian school students have enormous potential and it’s our duty to recognize them and to reward them.” ‘Little Scientist’ magazine and the ‘The Little Scientist Book of Records’ is committed to provide a national platform to the students across the nation to build up their minds and to be ready for future scientist.

