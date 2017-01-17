Corning Appoints Amit Bansal the new Managing Director for India

NEW DELHI, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today that Amit Bansal has been appointed the company’s new Managing Director for its operations in India.

Bansal will be based in Gurugram, Haryana and spearhead the company’s growth and operations while contributing to strategic planning for Corning in India.

“Amit has been an integral part of the organization and has contributed to the company’s growth in the country over the past several years,” said Thomas Appelt, President of Corning International Emerging Markets. “India is one of our priority markets and we aim to expand our business and deepen our business engagement in the core sector. Amit brings in immense experience and I am confident that he will drive company’s growth plans for India.”

Bansal will drive synergy across the various commercial organizations to grow Corning’s business in the country. Additionally, he will oversee Corning’s manufacturing operations in the country, business development efforts with the science and technology organization, and pursue new global supply management opportunities. Bansal has also been appointed to the Corning Finolex Board of Directors.

“I am excited to be a part of Corning’s journey in India and witness numerous growth avenues explored by the organization,” said Bansal. He further explained, “Corning is an iconic global brand and the projected plans for growth in India seem very promising. I am committed to take the company’s vision forward and utilize all of my skills to ensure an accelerated growth trajectory for the company across verticals.”

Bansal brings almost two decades of extensive business experience both internationally and in India. Before joining Corning, Bansal played a key role in leading various commercial, merger, and acquisition initiatives at Axygen, a California-based life science company acquired by Corning in 2009. Additionally, Bansal is a qualified chartered accountant and holds degrees in finance and accounting.

About Corning India

Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in material science. For more than 160 years, Corning has applied its unparalleled expertise in specialty glass, ceramics, and optical physics to develop products that have created new industries and transformed people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in R&D, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and close collaboration with customers to solve tough technology challenges.

Corning entered the India market in late 1980s and has expanded its operation to meet growing industry demand for over 30 years. Corning India, which is headquartered in Gurugram, has established an optical fibre manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune and also operates Corning Research Centre India, Corning Advanced Flow Reactor Lab and Corning Finolex Optical Fibre Private Limited JV at Chakan.

