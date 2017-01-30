CollegeSearch Records User Count of More Than 5 Million; Launches Section for Competitive Exams

GURUGRAM, India, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The higher education industry is growing at a rapid pace in India which has a younger population in high proportion. It amounts to about 60% of the education market size and consists of about 70 million students currently. India has managed to create an additional capacity of 40 million in less than two decades as per a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation.

A lot of initiatives are required to be pursued to harness its true potential and to maintain pace with the competitive growth rate. That is where technology comes to the rescue. The advent of technology has arrived in the form of the Internet as a new medium of information and platforms offering content on higher education options and competitive exams. With this, the definition of information has traversed geographical boundaries maximizing its reach and consequently creating enhanced opportunities for access and informed decision-making by the students.

CollegeSearch, a Higher Ed platform built to offer quality content on colleges and entrance exams has surpassed 5 million users to become one of the popular websites in the education industry. Over half a million online college applications have been processed by the company in the previous year, which is the highest in the country ahead of any education portal or exam (including CAT & JEE Main).

Further, CollegeSearch has added a new feature on competitive exams, a gateway to obtaining the most coveted jobs in the government sector in banking, civil services and teaching to mention a notable few. The details of the exams and their trends are as under:

– The applicants for IBPS Clerk and PO exam range from 1.2-1.5 million every year out of which about 67% of the candidates undertake the exam while SBI, owing to its brand value records a count of 2 million applicants. The applicants for the SBI Clerk and SBI PO have close to 17,000 vacancies that would be filled in the clerical cadre and about 2,000 for the Probationary Officer category. SBI PO and Clerk exam is conducted in two stages – Preliminary (May/June) and Mains (July/August)

– Civil Service Examination, conducted by UPSC, considered one of the toughest exams in the entire world, records a count of about 1 million applicants every year out of which 50% attend the exam and only about close to 20,000 clear the initial stage. The exam has three stages – initial round, mains, and a personal interview. IAS, IPS and IFS (Forest service) constitute the All India service while IRS, IIS, and IFS (Foreign service) are subsets of the Civil Service Examination. The candidates who choose this reputed career path are bound to be strong agents of change and be efficient in bureaucracy to cater to the masses. The UPSC exam for various services is conducted from January through December.

– For those candidates interested in teaching in government run schools, The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test). About 0.6 million candidates appear for this exam every year, out of which only 12% qualify. This is definitely a worthwhile opportunity for candidates passionate about teaching and those deserving to be a part of the qualified category recruited in the top government schools. The exam is usually conducted in the month of February and results are declared in April.

About CollegeSearch:

CollegeSearch.in, owned and operated by AM Edumedia Private Limited is one of the fastest growing education platforms in India used by over 5 million students and 6000 academic institutions. Over half a million applications have been processed through CollegeSearch and the clients of the company comprise of 150 colleges across 16 states in India.

In 2014, CollegeSearch became the first EdTech company to be a proud winner of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award by Red Herring, following other companies like Naukri.com, MakeMyTrip (both 2006) and Snapdeal (2011). CollegeSearch ranks in one of India’s Top 15 startups, in a survey conducted by Economic Times, in 2015.

Media Contact:

R Chandrakala

chandrakala@collegesearch.in

+941-9687966996

Content associate

CollegeSearch.in