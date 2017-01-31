CollegeDoors Helps Students and Teachers Track the JEE/NEET/BITSAT Preparation

MUMBAI, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Imagine having a mentor who tracks the practice test journey of a student, helps gauge his preparations and lays a strategic study plan for his success probability in competitive exams. In the sports industry, players often analyse performances by watching their video clips repeatedly and work on their weaknesses or learn new techniques by observing other players for better performance.

Taking a cue from it, a group of ex-IITians, IIMs, serial entrepreneurs, professionals and academicians bring, http://www.CollegeDoors.com, a portal just like a sports coaching and analysis platform. The online practice and performance analysis platform provides both, a stage to practice and a recording of the examination for detailed question by question, move by move analysis. The platform is built and designed on the basis of founders and academicians’ experiences of the examination ecosystem in India.

CollegeDoors.com aims to assist students/aspirants of educational, professional and vocational competitive exams. To begin with, JEE Main, BITSAT and NEET aspirants can take practice tests on the ‘patent-pending’ platform, and work on an action plan to strengthen their specific areas of improvement and exam strategy thereby significantly improving their exam scores.

CollegeDoors partners with prominent coaching classes and renowned teachers to provide comprehensive solutions to aspirants’ needs in the most simple and affordable manner.

Fix for imperfect testing method

In the current competitive exams preparation system, a student preparing for any exam is coached primarily based on subject, topic level strengths and weakness. Teachers guide students on softer aspects of an examination such as approach, strategy, time management, etc. However, unlike sports, there are no recording tools for the teacher and students to review the student’s journey of the examination for improvement. Moreover, it is essential for a student to get adapted to the examination environment for best performance.

Apart from giving detailed analysis, CollegeDoors has also solved the problem of imperfect testing method. Typically, test series provide practice tests in fixed syllabus at regular intervals irrespective of if a student is ready or not with those chapters. CollegeDoors.com provides freedom to students to select a syllabus, right from one chapter to the entire syllabus, before test so that a student can take a test based on his preparedness rather than preparing as per the available fixed test series schedules. Not only syllabus but the algorithm also generates the test paper of relevant level (like real exam) based on the exam of their choice. This has been done using an expert based model and is provisioned for response based model. The test result is visualized into a graphic representation which can be understood by teacher, parents and students with relative ease on minimal guidance which helps them to identify behavioral traits of student such as anxiety, confusion, lack of planning, guessing, unduly stuck, etc. among others, during the test period.

The visual tracker

Once the student has given more than one test the student’s performance over time is tracked and visualized in a simple and easy-to-understand format. This time trend not only helps the student to understand a subject or topic level trends but also trends of various examination strategies such as preview, review and skip among others. A student can easily share his performance report with teachers, parents or well-wishers to seek guidance.

Since a lot of hard work goes into preparations for competitive exams, a personalized and customized guidance on areas of improvement can be a huge help in drawing an effective exam preparations strategy.

About CollegeDoors

www.CollegeDoors.com is owned by Seshat Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The prime focus of Seshat Technologies is to add value to Education & Skill development through technology. CollegeDoors is an online test preparation and analytics platform for students aspiring for JEE Main, BITSAT and NEET. It has been conceptualized and developed by a team of experts with experience of more than 15 years in their respective fields. Key team members include Anuragi Raman, B. Tech (hons), IIT Kharagpur & PGDM, IIM Ahmedabad; Kamaldeep Singh Bhatia, B. Tech, SBSCET, Ferozpur & PGDM, IIM Indore; Suryaganesh Sastry, B. Tech, Dr. B.A. Tech University & PG in plastics Engg, CIPET and Guruprasad Dhar, B. Tech, NIT Silchar.

CollegeDoors.com provides a unique composition of best faculty, analytical algorithms and platform to students. It uses robust set of algorithms that gives the big picture, as well as detailed question-wise performance breakdown, in a single dashboard. The feedback students get is highly effective, providing them insights into areas of strength and improvement opportunities, in subject matter as well as time management.

