Cello Partners With Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre for ‘Dreamathon 2017’

NEW DELHI, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Aims to Reach out to 1 Million Youth in India Across 13 States in the Next 7 months

Cello, India’s largest manufacturer of writing instruments, today announced its partnership with the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre for ‘Dreamathon 2017’. Dreamathon 2017 is an initiative inspired and created from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s vision of igniting passion, encouraging creativity and showcasing talent amongst the youth of India.

Through this partnership, Cello and Kalam Centre aim to support the youth of India by providing them relevant skills that will help achieve their full potentials as individuals. Dreamathon 2017 will provide youth with support in training, mentoring and resources by engaging several stakeholders including teachers and members of the community. The campaign plans to have its impact throughout India reaching out to over 1 million youth in around 13 states, covering over 2500 schools and colleges over the next 7 months.

Announcing the start of the campaign at North Campus in the University of Delhi, this year’s Dreamathon theme ‘Missile of Dreams’ was launched by introducing a customized van. The van will cover 10,000 kms and travel from city to city engaging students from schools and colleges spreading the central idea that a dream is not something that one sees in sleep but it is that magic that does not let you sleep.

Srijan Pal Singh, CEO Kalam Centre and Former Advisor to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam said, “We are very grateful to BIC-Cello for supporting us in our Dreamathon campaign as the youth of the nation writes its destiny expressing their ideas for an India of their dreams.”

Ratanjit Das, CEO, BIC-Cello India said, “Youth are the future of our country and we are pleased to partner with the Kalam Centre and look forward to lending our full support in achieving Dr. Kalam’s vision of igniting millions of dreams of young minds. Dreamathon 2017 will encourage India’s youth to walk on a path leading to a better educated tomorrow.”

Tanveer Khan, Director – Marketing, BIC-Cello India said, “At Cello we are always thinking about the next horizon and we share the same vision as the Kalam Centre of combining learning with creativity and passion in writing and drawing. We want to provide the youth of India with the experience of ‘The Joy of Writing’.”

About Cello, a BIC Group Company:

Cello is the market leader in writing instruments in India, offering a complete range of pens, pencils, colouring, and marking products, for all your writing requirements. Since 1995, Cello continues to revolutionize the stationery market with Swiss tips, German inks, rubber grips, and many other features never seen before in India.

Cello continues to create excitement in the market even today with its interesting designs, smooth writing experience, and innovative technology. Cello factories produce millions of high-quality products a day, while its nation-wide distribution ensures that you will always find a Cello product available at a store near you.

With Cello products, you will always experience ‘The Joy of Writing’.

