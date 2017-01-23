Calling Women Techies for India’s Ultimate Coding Battle – TechGig Geek Goddess 2017

NEW DELHI, January 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

India’s Biggest Event Celebrating Women Tech Professionals Commences to Promote Gender Diversity in India Inc.

If one thought that technology is a male-dominated domain, think again! It is time to rejoice the tech prowess of coding divas and let the geek goddesses take over. It is time to celebrate the tech genius of ladies with India’s biggest coding battle for women, #TechGigGeekGoddess.

TechGig Geek Goddess, the women-only tech extravaganza, enters its second edition this year. #TG3, as it is fondly known as, takes the philosophy of gender diversity and inclusion a notch higher.

Speaking about the need for one such powerful coding contest, Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy at Times Business Solutions, says, “TechGig is the harbinger of a paradigm change coming in the IT community. While female coders in India constitute around 20% of the workforce, the percentage of women coders visiting TechGig is over 40% – clearly showing that the Era of Geek Goddess is upon us. The growing popularity of our flagship event for women coders highlights this paradigm shift as companies seek tech talent and coders with top skills from amongst the thousands of coding divas who participate in this national level competition.”

Partnering companies include big names like Sapient, Schneider Electric, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, CDK Global, Genpact and more.

#TechGigGeekGoddess: An unmissable opportunity!

TechGig Geek Goddess is not just another coding contest. Promoting women tech talent in every possible way, is the sole aim of this tech festival. The second edition of TechGig Geek Goddess promises to be bigger, better and stronger, highlighting both, the present generation of women technologists and inspiring the next wave of women IT professionals.

The event not only involves women coders, but also testers and UI/UX experts. Nilanjan Roy elaborates, “While back-end coding provides for a strong and stable product, it is front-end coding where the biggest innovations and real brand differentiation is being witnessed. We have broadened the horizon of TG3 and introduced ‘Theme Rounds’ in UI/UX, QA and Testing, to cover them as integral parts of the tech eco-system.”

That’s not all! Not only do the ladies get an opportunity to assess themselves amongst the peers, they also get to learn from the experiences of top leaders. With webinars, panel discussions and Q&A sessions, top women leaders share their diverse experiences and tech knowledge with the participants.

All this comes with some attractive rewards. Participants of TechGig Geek Goddess can win prizes worth Rs. 5,00,000, apart from gift vouchers and even a cool smartphone! Besides, their claim to fame will not go unnoticed – Top IT recruiters have a close eye on the contest to choose their pink brigade. So get going!

TechGig Geek Goddess 2017 starts January 15, 2017. Register now –

https://www.techgig.com/geekgoddess

