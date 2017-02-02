Budget Reaction Quote from Mr. Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India

Mr. Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India

“We at Huawei Telecommunications India are pleased to note that the current budget strongly supports the progressive vision of a Digital India set by Hon’ble Government. The allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore towards BharatNet will give an overall boost to broadband connectivity in the country. The success of the BHIM App and announcements related to its promotion, Aadhar based swipe machines and tax exemption to those who use Aadhar based POS machines, will all help accelerate acceptance of digital payments. Furthermore, initiatives like ‘Digital Village’ and ‘Digi-Gaun’ will significantly extend the benefits of digitization to rural India and contribute to a Better Connected India”