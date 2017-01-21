BookMyShow is Back With its Blockbuster Week; Lines up Amazing Offers

MUMBAI, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Also Reveals Last Edition’s Winners Who Swept Amazing Blockbuster Prizes – All New Chevrolet Beat and an All-expenses Paid Trip to Dubai for Two

As all movie buffs gear up for the first blockbuster movie weekend of 2017, BookMyShow has added to the excitement by bringing back its popular Blockbuster Week. Starting today, between January 20-29, 2017, all users who purchase minimum of two movie tickets in a single transaction can avail flat Rs. 150 off or 50% off on the transaction (whichever is lower) by using promo code GET150. BookMyShow users who purchase a minimum of four tickets in a single transaction can use promo code GET250 to avail flat Rs. 250 off or 50% off on the transaction (whichever is lower). Additionally, FreeCharge wallet users will receive an extra Rs. 150 as cashback to their wallet by using the same promo codes during checkout.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161019/430327LOGO )

BookMyShow also announced the lucky winners of its recently concluded Blockbuster Week which was held from December 17-25, 2016. Not only did the users avail flat discounts on the transaction value, they also received assured discounts of Rs. 600 on domestic flight tickets from Yatra.com, while FreeCharge wallet users received an additional cashback of upto Rs. 100, into their FreeCharge wallet. Among the bumper prize winners were Pune’s Anekant Sharma who drove home an all-new Chevrolet Beat, and Srikanth Reddy from Vijaywada who will soon be travelling to Dubai.

Marzdi Kalianiwala, Vice President – Business Intelligence and Marketing, BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow Blockbuster Week is all about celebrating movies with friends and family. We are elated to present little joys to our users during the offer period in the form of prizes, instant discounts and assured gifts. We would like to specially congratulate the winners of our bumper prizes of the last edition of Blockbuster Week and trust that BookMyShow has led to an amazing start to their new year.”

On winning Chevrolet Beat, Anekant Sharma said, “We feel extremely lucky, all thanks to BookMyShow. Winning a car is indeed a great surprise that we received at the very beginning of 2017. When BookMyShow contacted us, we didn’t believe them at first and dismissed the prize as a prank, but when their team persisted and helped clear our doubts and confusion, they made this moment truly unforgettable for us. Many thanks to BookMyShow for this lovely gift and giving our new year a BLOCKBUSTER start.”

Srikanth Reddy, the winner of an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai said, “BookMyShow is definitely the best app available for booking movie tickets. The platform has brought ticketing for all movies, events and sports under one roof, making ticket bookings extremely easy for us. Its promotional offers and prizes during the festive season have definitely attracted more users to transact on BookMyShow. We are thrilled to have won the bumper prize and are extremely eager to go for our Dubai trip.”

For more information on Blockbuster Week, please click: https://in.bookmyshow.com/offers/online-movie-tickets-discount/

About BookMyShow

BookMyShow, (Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), is India’s largest online entertainment ticketing platform that allows users to book tickets for movies, plays, sports and live events through its website, mobile app and mobile site. Founded in Mumbai (India) in 1999 and launched in 2007, BookMyShow is now present in over 400 towns and cities across India, currently meeting the entertainment demands of millions of customers. For more information, please visit http://www.bookmyshow.com.

Media Contacts

Arushi Maheshwari

+91-8802999023

arushi.maheshwari@bookmyshow.com

Kapil Daryani

+91-9987210099

kapil@communicateindia.com

Natasha D’souza

+91-9867388748

natasha@communicateindia.com

Purvi Rambhiya

+91-9769765784

purvi@communicateindia.com