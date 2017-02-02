Bakingo: One Click Solution to All Your Cake Needs Launched in Gurgaon

GURGAON, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. has recently launched a new digital bakery venture-Bakingo. Aiming at overcoming the challenges in the bakery sector, this new venture will cater exclusively to the cake needs of the residents of Gurgaon, offering a wide-ranging assortment of cakes in both traditional and contemporary flavors.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463128/PRNE_Bakingo_logo_Logo.jpg )

Bakingo is the second business enterprise started by Mr. Shrey Sehgal and Mr. Himanshu Chawla, who already hold to their credit a successful e-commerce venture FlowerAura, which they co-founded in the year 2010. Holding an experience of 6+ years in the online flower and gifting industry, they conceived the idea of Bakingo with the objective to redefine the experience of ordering cake which has been cumbersome and unpleasant so far.

With services such as same-day delivery, midnight delivery and delivery within 3 hours, Bakingo aims at creating a strong virtual presence which will help in penetrating the target audience and then expanding into the franchise stores that will make ordering cake online a hassle-free task. “One of our main USPs is delivering freshly baked cakes within 3 hours; therefore, we are striving to build strong delivery system of our own. We have also partnered with various delivery companies to accomplish this. Our endeavour at Bakingo is to deliver best quality cakes at every doorstep even at the eleventh hour. We want to establish Bakingo as synonymous to Cakes,” says Mr Chawla.

At present, the bakery sector has a growth rate of 20% YoY and market size of 6000-7000 crore, paving the way to abundant opportunities. In the words of Mr Sehgal, “At FlowerAura, 50% of our orders included cakes. We realized that cakes have become an indispensable part of celebrations, be it a small get together at home, a birthday bash, farewell or anniversary, or a grand corporate party.”

However, despite the strong market share, 60% of the sector is unorganized, and hence unable to cope with the needs of the customers, and lacks innovation, making the experience of procuring cakes an unpleasant one. Bakingo, with its bricks and clicks model, strives to overcome these challenges by catering to the desires of the customers and providing them with traditional as well as exotic tastes, at the right time and at the right place.

By March 2018, they plan to establish their presence in 8 metro cities in India including Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata. At the moment, Bakingo offers its services in Gurgaon.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. owns two e-commerce business ventures namely, FlowerAura – an online flower and gifting portal that provides its services in 170+ cities across India since 2010, and Bakingo – a recently launched bakery venture that deals exclusively in cakes in the city of Gurgaon.

Media contact

Ritika Bhateja

ritika.bhateja@floweraura.com

+91-8882077077

Asst. Manager – Brand Communicator

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

Facebook| Twitter