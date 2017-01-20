Avanta India to add 140 Workstations at Nehru Place, New Delhi

NEW DELHI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Nehru Place is ready to accommodate 140 plush serviced office workstations at the second level of the International Trade Tower, courtesy, Avanta Business Centre. Those seeking an office space in South Delhi have a sophisticated option to choose from serviced office, virtual office, meeting rooms and co-working space.

The ‘plug n play’ office space trend is highly amplified by the concept of business centres that have simplified the tedious process of starting a business from scratch. By the last week of November 2016, the premium serviced office space provider shall add those seats to its existing score of 1100.

“We started with our first business centre at the iconic Statesman House, Connaught Place in the year 2008 whose occupancy level has always been above 95%. Our facility at Nehru place provides the perfect work space with magnificent view of the lotus temple and our legendry customer services. Our year-on-year expansion plans have been possible only because of the commendable success rate at which our five other centres in Delhi and Gurgaon functions,” said Nakul Mathur, Director, Avanta India.

Avanta’s ready-to-use offices are flooded with natural light and offer facilities customized exactly to their client requirements with excellent metro and road connectivity, high-speed internet connection, security and fully-manned reception. It is also well equipped with meeting rooms for conferences, face-to-face interviews, board room meetings, trainings, etc.

The business centre is right next to the Metro station and recreational places like Epicuria. This food court hosts renowned brands like Benihana, Chai Point, The Chatter House, Kerala Express, Wokstar and many more.

About Avanta India

Avanta India was established in Delhi, India at the Statesman House, Connaught Place in the year 2008. It now operates five business centres in Delhi and Gurgaon that offers unbranded office space, are flexible and complete with latest IT infrastructure. An office space that is tailor made to suit the needs of the occupier is an avant-garde concept that frees them from the conventional concept to tie-up their capital in real estate.

Avanta has served more than 1000 corporate houses with office space. Its clients range from Fortune 500 companies, renowned international and national companies to even start-ups, SMEs and sole traders.

