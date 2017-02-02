Aster Forays Into Sports Medicine With Two Advanced Centres in Kerala

KOCHI, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled two sports medicine centres in Kerala marking its foray into the burgeoning sports medicine services in India. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar along with Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, inaugurated the Centre for Sports Medicine & Advanced Rehabilitation at Aster MIMS, Kozhikode and the Centre for Sports Medicine & Advanced Rehabilitations at Aster Medcity, Kochi. Strategically located in the northern and central parts of Kerala, these centres will provide comprehensive, advanced, multi-disciplinary sports medicine facilities.

Aster DM Healthcare will cater to elite professionals as well as amateur sportspersons along with people interested in sports for fitness and health, who are seeking specialized attention through these centres. The sports medicine industry in India is estimated to touch USD 554.2 million by 2022 from USD 201.7 million in 2015 (Data Bridge Market Research). This market is only partly served by service organizations like end-user hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

These centres for sports medicine in Aster facilities are the first of their kind in the state of Kerala, equipped with medical professionals regarded to be among the leaders in their respective fields, the latest treatment methods, state-of-the-art medical equipment and affordable treatment cost. These centres will support and encourage the emergence of world-class sportsmen, nurturing their talent and keeping them fit and healthy as they train to compete in the global arena.

Comprehensive services provided by these centres will cover the entire gamut of sports medicine including medical and surgical treatment for injuries and illnesses related to sports and physical activity. Further, physical fitness assessments, injury management, injury prevention, performance enhancement, elite athlete assessment, sports behavioural and nutrition analysis will also be provided. These centres will also work with non-athletes, offering both comprehensive diagnostic and therapy options.

Commenting on the launch of the sports medicine centre, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “The efforts of Aster DM Healthcare to invest and develop sports medicine centres in two of their facilities in Kerala are commendable. Aster’s holistic approach by including psychological rehabilitation and behavioural analysis to sports medicine discipline augurs well for any sportsperson facing an injury or discomfort. The development of sports medicine centres in this part of the country will reduce the efforts and expenditure for many former, present and budding sportspersons and is a great service for the sporting fabric of the nation.”

“Sportspersons across the country are under served in terms of their off-field requirements especially during periods of injury and fitness issues. The sports medicine centres in Aster facilities is an effort to partially address this critical gap and encourage our present and budding sports persons. I also believe that our experienced specialists with the latest treatment methods and modern medical equipment will attract sportspersons not just from the region but from across the country and beyond,” added Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

“The state of Kerala has always been a sporting state and these comprehensive centres are designed to support and encourage the emergence of superlative talent and keeping the sports persons fit and healthy as they train and compete. As a commitment to support potential talent, Aster DM Healthcare is offering 12 youngsters from Kerala all requisite support in medical requirements as we nurture them into tomorrow’s sports stars,” added Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO of Aster Medcity & Cluster Head, Kerala.

