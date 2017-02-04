MUMBAI, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

– Organ-specific Approach to Cancer Care

– One of the Largest Clinical Teams With Vast Experience

– Most Advanced Radiosurgery System Reduces Treatment Duration to 2-5 Days

Apollo Hospitals, the state-of-the-art, multi-speciality tertiary care hospital in Navi Mumbai, launched its advanced Apollo Cancer Institutes on the eve of World Cancer Day.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464601/Apollo_Cancer_Institutes_TrueBeam.jpg )

Apollo Cancer Institutes have pioneered several game-changing developments and have set benchmarks in clinical and service excellence in cancer care. Cutting-edge medical technology, stringent quality protocols have been the hallmarks of the cancer programme. Cancer care has undergone a paradigm shift and is all about comprehensive care, which requires clinical commitment, expertise and innovative technology. Apollo Cancer Institutes have, under one roof, the brightest minds in surgical, medical & radiation oncology, along with a complete range of diagnostics, technology and high-end ancillary experts. The large team of MCh. and DM qualified oncologists have a vast experience in treating organ-specific tumors.

The highlight of the Radiation Oncology department will be TrueBeamSTx – Advanced Radiation Technology, to start operations soon. This innovative radiosurgery system has features such as 3D-CRT, Dynamic Conformal Arc, Rapid Arc Radiotherapy, FFF Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), and Hypofraction using advanced Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) solution.

Highlights of Apollo Cancer Institutes:

– State-of-the-art diagnostics

– Highly qualified oncology team with international exposure and advanced training

– Advanced Stereotactic Radiosurgery delivered through the latest model of Varian’s innovative TruBeamSTx

– Personalized treatment

– Organ-specific pathology and radiology department

– Multi-disciplinary integrated team approach

– Organ-specific tumor board

– Largest network of oncologists

“With this cutting-edge technology and with special attention to Radiosurgery programmes which can be performed with the machinery we have procured, we aim to become a center of excellence and redefine cancer care in relation to Radiation therapy in the country,” said Dr. Sandeep De, Consultant, Radiation Oncology, while addressing the media.

Prof Shishir Shetty, Senior Surgical consultant and Head – Oncology services, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “Management of cancer has evolved over the recent past with emphasis on organ preservation. Developments have paralleled technological advancements as well as refinement in the surgical technique. Large number of organ preservation surgeries are performed today as quality of life is as important as survival. Also, currently we have better screening modalities, where we can diagnose the disease in early stages. Breast conservation surgeries will improve the quality of life and social well-being.”

Surgical Oncology services at Apollo include Organ Preservation Surgeries, Minimal Invasive Surgeries, and surgery for various organ tumors such as the bones, GI tract, head & neck, brain, liver.

Medical Oncology services at Apollo include Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Biological therapy, Targeted drug therapy and Hormone therapy. Apollo is also planning a Bone Marrow Transplantation unit soon. Dr Tejinder Singh, Consultant, Medical Oncology, said, “Targeted and Genomic therapies have revolutionized cancer care. This helps oncologists in clinical decisions and helps patients receive targeted individualized therapies that will improve diagnosis, prognosis of cancer and clinical outcomes.”

Prof Shyam K Shrivastava, Consultant, Radiation Oncology, said, “With advancements in technologies, we are able to deliver better clinical outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients. Precise radiation can be delivered through TrueBeamSTx, which helps in faster treatment and accurately target tumors in brain, spine lung and other areas, which are difficult to treat surgically.”

TrueBeam STX system offers doctors, a non-invasive alternative to traditional surgery. This system is the fastest in treatment speed, precision and simplicity to accurately target tumors of the brain, spine, lung and other areas that are typically difficult to treat surgically. This leads to shorter treatment times for patients with fewer complications and side effects. Radiosurgery using TrueBeamSTx may be an option for patients who are not eligible for traditional surgery.

Apollo Hospitals – Navi Mumbai, is a state-of-the art 500 bedded facility with 120 Critical Care Beds and one of the most advanced multi-speciality tertiary care hospitals in the region of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The hospital offers comprehensive and integrated super-speciality services under one roof with highly experienced doctors of national and international repute supported by a well-trained team of nurses and technicians and other support staff. The unit comprises of more than 50 specialties with accessibility to advanced technologies and clinical expertise.

