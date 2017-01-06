Anantha Padmanabhan Appointed Managing Director, Alfa Laval (India) Limited

PUNE, India, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Mr. Anantha Padmanabhan has been appointed as the Managing Director, Alfa Laval India Limited and Cluster President for India – Middle East – Africa, with effect from January 1st, 2017. Anantha will be based in Pune, headquarters of Alfa Laval India. Anantha Padmanabhan, with over 30 years of experience, was the Managing Director, Alfa Laval Middle East Limited, heading Middle East business operations before taking up the new role in India.

Anantha is a Mechanical Engineer and has undergone management training with Stanford Business School, Ashridge Business School, United Kingdom and Marketing Akademie, Hamburg. Anantha started his career with M/s. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited and joined Alfa Laval (India) Limited in 1985. Anantha has been serving in various senior and leadership positions with Alfa Laval, in India, Indonesia and Middle East and most recently as the Regional Managing Director for Alfa Laval in the Middle East.

Alfa Laval has been present in India since 1937. The Indian company holds a unique Group Manufacturing Unit status for supplying Centrifugal Separators, Decanters and Flow Equipment for the global market through sales companies across the globe. The company’s products and systems are widely used in a variety of applications in Indian industries like Food Processing, Inorganic, Marine, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Energy, Effluent Handling, Steel and Metal, Sugar, Petrochemical, Pulp and Paper, Distillery, Starch, Edible oil Processing and Brewery.

Alfa Laval India Limited holds ISO 9001:2008 Certification from LRQA of UK for its entire manufacturing operations and after-sales services. Deep knowledge of processes, experience and expertise in handling projects, and in-house manufacturing of a wide range of equipment have given a cutting edge advantage to the company to offer complete projects in diverse sectors like vegetable oil refineries, breweries, ethanol production and food processing.

About Alfa Laval Group

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, in the mechanical engineering industry, mining industry, for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval’s worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena.

