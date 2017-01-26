AlchemLife’s Phytorelief-CC has been Clinically Proven to be Effective Against Cold and Flu Virus

NEW DELHI, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

AlchemLife’s Phytorelief-CC has been clinically proven to be a safe and effective solution to combat symptoms of cold and flu virus.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461228/Phytorelief_cc_image.jpg )

In European clinical studies published in peer-reviewed international journals like Minerva Gastroenterol Dietol and Minerva Medica, PhytoRelief-CC has proven to be very effective for conditions like cold and flu symptoms, upper respiratory tract infections, and mucosal lesions of the mouth and throat (associated with Bechet’s disease).

Although there are medicines available in the market to treat cold and flu virus, it’s very important that to choose the right one. Early flu symptoms like running nose, fever, body aches, and fatigue should never be treated with antibiotics. Also, consumption of synthetic drugs could harm internal body organs, hence they should also be avoided.

Phytorelief-CC is a third generation Phytomedicine (clinically tested plant derived medicine) that combines the safety of traditional medicine with the scientific efficacy of allopathy. It has been developed using AlchemLife’s proprietary PhytoAdvance technology based on cutting-edge science to deliver unsurpassed efficacy without any side effects. The PhytoAdvance extraction technology isolates active plant molecules in a way that preserves the `natural balance’ and ‘synergistic effects’ present in the original plant material.

Phytorelief-CC is available in the form of chewable sugar-free lozenges, which contain concentrated and purified molecular extracts of turmeric (Haridra), ginger (Zingiber Officinale), and pomegranate (Dantabija). The synergistic effect of these nature-derived ingredients offers a host of benefits to quickly and naturally cure symptoms of a cold and flu viral attack.

PhytoRelief-CC has very potent anti-viral, anti-bacterial, immune-modulatory, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic and anti-oxidant properties.

The Founder of Alchem International Raman Mehta said, “PhytoRelief-CC provides quick and effective relief naturally, combining the power of traditional medicinal herbs with cutting-edge science and research.”

About AlchemLife

AlchemLife is a consumer brand owned by Alchem International, a global pharma company with over 75 years of experience in the phytochemical industry. Alchem International pioneered the concept of Phytomedicine Gen3 – phytomedicines that are inspired by traditional systems of medicine, but clinically proven to be both safe and efficacious due the application of modern science and technology. The AlchemLife brand offers a range of Third Generation Phytomedicines (or Phytomedicine Gen3) that help people be ‘Naturally Healthy For Life’. These include Phytomedicine Gen 3 solutions for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, memory loss, arthritis, liver ailments, prostate issues, pain management, etc. Further, due to their clinically proven efficacy, they can be used as primary therapies or as adjuncts with allopathic drugs. AlchemLife’s range of Phytomedicine Gen3 health solutions are retailed across India through a well-established network of stockists, distributors and chemists.

Media Contact:

Shreya Sharma

contact@alchemlife.com

+91-11-26809882

Product Analyst, AlchemLife