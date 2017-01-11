Acronis True Image 2017 Personal Backup Protects Today’s Expanding Digital Footprints

MUMBAI, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

World’s Fastest Full Image Backup for Windows and Mac Computers Extends Mobile Device Protection, Adds Remote Device Management and Facebook Backup

Acronis®, a leading provider of hybrid cloud data protection, announced Acronis True Image 2017, the latest release of the world’s fastest personal backup software. With personal data now residing on PCs, laptops, mobile devices and social media, the digital footprints of today’s individuals and families have expanded beyond what traditional backup solutions can protect – until now. Acronis True Image 2017 provides the most complete personal data protection available on the market. The new release combines the unmatched Acronis full image local and cloud backup for Windows and Mac computers with new remote management features, expanded support for an unlimited number of mobile devices, improved archiving, search, and Facebook backup – all in one solution.

“Data protection needs to cover every aspect of our digital lives, including the valuable assets on our mobile devices and content on social media,” said Serguei Beloussov, Co-Founder and CEO at Acronis. “When it comes to providing complete personal data protection with the ability to backup and recover data as quickly as possible, there is no match for Acronis True Image 2017.”

An expanding digital footprint requires more complete personal data protection coverage

According to a U.S consumer survey of 500 individuals conducted in August, 2016 by Google on behalf of Acronis, more than half of respondents have suffered from personal data loss. At the same time, the survey found that mobile device proliferation and social media are making personal data protection more complex, leaving many vulnerable to data loss. In fact, personal data assets, such as photos, videos and documents, are often spread across multiple devices with users keeping their most valuable data and files in different places, including on PCs (22%), on laptops (21%), and increasingly on mobile devices (18%). The survey also found that 70% of respondents do not back up their social media content, such as posts, photos and videos.

Why now is the time to move to Acronis True Image 2017?

Acronis True Image 2017 brings new innovations and features designed to provide fast, easy and complete data protection for today’s expanding digital footprints, including:

Local and cloud backup for an unlimited number of mobile devices – Back up an unlimited number of Windows, iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices to local PCs or the cloud.

Remote backup – Backup protection for remote devices with expanded remote management capabilities, including backup and recovery of mobile devices to a local computer over WiFi.

Facebook backup – Unattended, regularly scheduled, incremental backup of Facebook account content, including photos and videos.

Search – Find a particular file within local and cloud backups to speed up recovery.

Archiving – New archive to local drive capability. Move old or large files to external storage or to the cloud to free up disk space on local devices.

Fastest full image backup software on the market

According to internal testing, Acronis True Image technology is the fastest full image consumer backup and recovery software on the market. On Windows, it is between 3 times to 6 times faster than the nearest competitor when backing up and recovering to a locally connected, external hard drive. Compared with macOS Time Machine, the Acronis internal tests found that Acronis True Image is 30% faster. When using Acronis Cloud Storage, Acronis True Image 2017 is up to 25% faster than the previous version of the product.

“Acronis continues to deliver on its promise of complete data protection, releasing new products that include a strong focus on technological excellence and speed,” said Franz Tost, Team Principal of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Racing Team. “Just as our success in racing depends on how fast we can process and use the data collected from the racing car, success in our digital lives can often depend on data availability and the speed with which lost data can be recovered.”

Cutting-edge recovery approach with Dual Protection™ and Universal Restore

Unlike competitors, Acronis True Image 2017’s Dual-protection™ technology can rebuild completely failed systems or recover files and folders by restoring them from an external hard drive, network attached storage (NAS) device, shared network folders, or the cloud. End users can even restore full image backups to dissimilar hardware with the patented Acronis Universal Restore – a unique feature that quickly restores an entire machine to new hardware in the case of theft or physical damage that requires the purchase of a new computer.

“It’s not if your computer will crash, it’s when-and I learned that the hard way,” said Robert Tarver, an Acronis True Image user since 2015. “I was using another vendor’s file and folder backup solution when my hard drive crashed. A computer repair technician informed me that only my data files were backed up, not my OS, program files and settings. In order to properly back up, he recommended Acronis. It has since saved not only my computer, but my wife’s computer as well. I continue to recommend Acronis to this day.”

Easy-to-use, complete backup of Windows and Mac devices

In just two clicks, Acronis True Image 2017 performs a Windows or Mac full image backup, protecting an entire computer system, including the operating system, data, programs, and settings. This is a dramatically different and more complete approach than mere file and folder backup. When a data disaster strikes due to a hard drive failure, virus, ransomware threat, or even a user error, everything can be restored to its original state: a complete rollback to a bootable computer with all applications and data intact. Users can recover a complete machine in seconds, instead of spending hours – or days – re-installing the operating system and applications, settings, software updates, and data files.

About Acronis India (A division of KMI Business Technologies Pvt Ltd)

Acronis sets the standard for New Generation Data Protection through its backup, disaster recovery, and secure access solutions. Powered by the Acronis AnyData Engine and set apart by its image technology, Acronis delivers easy, complete and safe backups of all files, applications and operating systems across any environment-virtual, physical, cloud and mobile. Founded in 2003, Acronis protects the data of over 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses in over 145 countries. With its more than 50 patents, Acronis’ products have been named best product of the year, and cover a range of features, including migration, cloning and replication.

For additional information, please visit http://www.acronisindia.co.in

Media contact:

P Vetriselvan

Marketing

indiaacronis@gmail.com

+91-8898675751

Acronis India

Address:

1008, Dalamal House, Nariman Point,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Email: kp@acronisindia.co.in

Phone: +91-22-22023021