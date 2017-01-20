Acronis Expands Service Providers’ Portfolio With File Sync & Share and a Simple, Unified Pricing Model Across Multiple Acronis Cloud Solutions

MUMBAI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

– Acronis Files Cloud completes the product set of Acronis data protection and storage services. It enables Service Providers to meet the growing demand for business-grade file sync & share while keeping control of the physical location of customers’ data. The service is easily configured through Ingram Micro’s Odin Automation or via a REST API

– Acronis simplifies Service Providers’ business when offering multiple Acronis cloud solutions with unified pricing model

Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud data protection and storage, today announced the immediate availability of Acronis Files Cloud, a proven file sync & share solution that enables Service Providers to offer public-cloud-like services from their own infrastructure. It enables Service Providers to expand their product portfolio, realize incremental revenues and reduce customer churn.

Initially Acronis Files Cloud will be available for partners who manage their services through Odin Automation or other platforms via a REST API. Full support and integration with the Acronis Cloud provisioning portal is expected in 2017.

The world is becoming increasingly digital and dependent on continuous data availability and secure file sharing between devices. This puts extreme pressure on companies and organizations faced with a challenge to open access to their data, for example, through a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program, while staying in control of user permissions and the physical location of shared data.

For Service Providers, it presents a billion dollar opportunity. According to the latest IDC Worldwide SMB Business File Sync & Sharing Forecast, revenue from SMB consumption of business file sync & share services is expected to reach $1.3 billion in 2019, growing at an average annual rate of 18%. It is driven by the ever-increasing demand for BYOD solutions that allow employees to use their own devices while ensuring the safety of a company’s data.

Traditionally, public cloud file sync & share services have not been popular with Service Providers because of low margins and the inability to prevent customers from moving data from one public file sync & share service to another. Acronis Files Cloud changes that.

First, it enables Service Providers to utilize their own data storage infrastructure, rebrand the service, and bundle it with their existing services and data protection products such as backup or disaster recovery. Bundled services increase customer retention rates. With Acronis Files Cloud, customers not only have complete control over their data, but also the knowledge where the data is physically stored. This is critical when complying with local or national data sovereignty regulations.

Second, Acronis Files Cloud, similar to other Acronis products, has a simple licensing model. It lets Service Providers to set their own margins and start providing services without any upfront investment in software. Acronis helps Service Providers to offer the most services at the best possible prices, enabling them to focus on building their customer base.

The technology behind Acronis Files Cloud has already been in production for almost a decade, powering Acronis Access Advanced, which is an on-premise enterprise class solution trusted for security and performance by a number of Fortune 500 financial, insurance, pharmaceutical, and public sector firms, with hundreds of thousands users.

Acronis Files Cloud is also future proof. For data storage, it is integrated with the recently released Acronis Storage, the world’s leading software-defined storage solution with built-in Acronis CloudRAID™ redundancy and Acronis Notary™ with blockchain data watermarking.

Christoph Herrnkind, CEO of myLoc managed IT AG, who participated in the Acronis Files Cloud beta program, shares his experience: “As an innovative provider of hosting and data protection solutions, we have seen strong demand from our customers for a file sync & share service offering. Through our long-standing collaboration with Acronis we have had great success with Acronis Files Cloud and we are excited to expand our adoption to meet customer demand.”

#1, Fast, and Innovative

Based on Acronis Hybrid Cloud Architecture and together with Acronis Backup, Disaster Recovery, Acronis Storage, and Acronis Monitoring, Acronis Files Cloud completes the product set available to Service Providers enabling them to meet the needs of their customers in the most efficient way.

Earlier this year Acronis announced a long-term partnership with the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One racing team. For both organizations, leading-edge engineering is a huge component of success. Both Acronis and Scuderia Toro Rosso focus on leadership, high performance, and technology excellence, drawing success from vision, drive, teamwork and operational excellence. These shared characteristics can be summarized in three concepts: #1, Fast, and Innovative.

Franz Tost, the Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One racing team stressed on the importance of using a proven data sharing technology: “With over 20 races in different countries every year, secure data sharing with partners and suppliers is critical to our business. Knowing that our data is protected and isolated from other teams is very important, because data is our most valuable asset.”

“We have the most complete set of data protection and storage solutions, leading the industry through continuous research and innovation. Our new hybrid cloud architecture is all about giving our partners and Service Providers control over their customers’ data. Data is the lifeblood of today’s always-on business and Acronis has all the required tools to protect it,” said Serguei Beloussov, the founder and CEO of Acronis.

