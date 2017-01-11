Ace2Three Presents Sankranti Rummy Tourney – Fly High With Colors of the Festive Season

HYDERABAD, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

This Makar Sankranti, Ace2Three gives players a reason to fly high and harvest happiness with rich rewards.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160210/10139880 )

Join the Sankranti Rummy Tournaments and dive in the essence of Indian amusement and culture. The tourney is designed and diverse into three fascinating tourneys where a total of Rs. 15 lakhs is up for grabs. The grand opening date for the tourney is on 13th January at 3:00 PM and continues till 15th January, 2017. Alike other successful tourneys conducted at Ace2Three; this is also going to be one of the most appraised tourneys in the online Indian rummy industry.

Here are the Sankranti Tourney details:

Tourney Date and Time – 13th, 14th, and 15th January at 3:00 PM respectively

Tourney Type – Stake Format

Total Participants – 21,000 on respective days

Total Cash Prize – Rs. 15 Lakhs in Prize Pool

Winners – Top 1000 on respective days

Entry – Free for all premium members

1st Prize – Rs. 70,550 on respective days

Premium members have always been treated with the utmost care and it is ensured that they have a hassle-free experience while exploring the site. Players can convert their accounts from regular to premium and grab all the premium benefits that were missed out previously.

Keeping in mind user’s convenience and easy navigation, Ace2Three offers a simple and easily accessible platform where highest standards of security are maintained. Players can login to their accounts and register for the tourney to prove their rummy skills and take away huge prizes. Download Rummy App – available for both Android and iOS devices and play rummy whenever and wherever.

Celebrate the first festival of this year with Ace2Three and give the festive mood a grand boost. Ace2Three team is excited about the Sankranti tourney and wishes users all the very best. May this Sankranti bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s lives not only today but always.

About Ace2Three:

With various different theories pertaining to the history of rummy games, the ultimate motive lies within the goal of adoring the game of skills. With a perception towards providing a better dimension to card games, Ace2Three, a product of Head InfoTech India Pvt Ltd, emerged as the first venture to introduce rummy in online platforms to the Indian market. Since then it continued to serve more than 7 million users with a wonderful journey in world of rummy. To match steps with rapid developments, Ace2Three has brought its presence through every smart junction such as smart phones and tabs.

Media Contact:

Soma Shastri

soma.s@headinfotech.com

+91-40-66061222

Head InfoTech India Private Limited

