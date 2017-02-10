Acceliant Awarded WHO Drug Medical Coding Certification – Joins Select League of Clinical Trial Solutions Providers

BANGALORE, NOIDA and HYDERABAD, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Acceliant, the global leader in clinical trial management solutions, has announced that it has received the prestigious World Health Organization (WHO) Drug Dictionaries Medical Coding certification. The WHO Drug Dictionary is an international classification of medicines used by pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial organizations and drug regulatory authorities to identify drug names, active ingredients and their therapeutic use in spontaneous ADR reporting and in clinical trials.

The WHODrug-B2E certification makes Acceliant one of the few clinical trial solutions that meets the WHO criteria in providing accurate data through their coding engine. The certification further boosts Acceliant’s eClinical Suite by enabling its clients to augment efficiency and productivity in the broad areas of clinical trials and new drug discoveries.

The drug dictionary created by WHO Program for international drug monitoring is managed by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre, an independent foundation for scientific research based in Sweden. The center is authorized by the WHO to maintain the WHO Drug Medical Dictionaries.

Vivek Gupta, Worldwide Vice President at Acceliant, said, “We are extremely pleased to receive the WHO Drug Medical Coding certificate for Acceliant clinical trials platform. Our medical coding module is well accepted and received greater appreciation from our clients because of its ability to accurately ‘auto encode terms’ and its flexibility to allow users to set threshold limits. The module supports different medical coding dictionaries. The WHO certification will tremendously expand Acceliant’s credibility at the market place.”

Besides WHO Drug Dictionary, Acceliant also provides integrated coding mechanism, allowing users to code terms using MedDRA.

Acceliant provides real-time, integrated clinical trial solutions for life sciences, CROs and pharma tools and expertise to take intelligent and smarter decisions. Its eClinical Suite allows users to build studies, design electronic case report forms (eCRFs), capture data through multiple sources (EDC), capture data directly from patients (ePRO), and manage other clinical data management functions.

